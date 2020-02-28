Pokemon GO Event Cancelled Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

Niantic announced that the Nidorino and Gengar Raid Day has been cancelled in Japan, South Korea and Italy.

While Niantic didn’t give a reason for the cancellation, telling people to stay tuned to their channels for updates, it’s likely that the cancellation was made out of concern for the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Nidorino and Gengar Raid Day has been canceled in Japan, South Korea, and Italy. Please stay tuned to our channels for updates. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) February 28, 2020

83,000 cases of coronavirus have been recorded worldwide, according to CNN Business. South Korea has the largest outbreak of the virus outside of mainland China with 2,337 known cases as of Friday, according to the publication.

Italy’s cases of the virus rose by more than 50% in just 24 hours, resting at a total of 650 cases and 17 deaths from the virus, according to NPR.