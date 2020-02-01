Pokemon GO Research Tasks: February 2020

Players will earn a Woobat and bonus Woobat Candies for completing Research Breakthroughs in Pokemon GO from now until March 1, according to Niantic.

This marks the Pokemon GO debut of the Unova-region Pokemon, according to Niantic. With enough Candies, you can evolve Woobat into Swoobat.

To get a Research Breakthrough, players have to complete seven different Field Research Tasks on seven different days.

Here are all the current Pokemon GO Research Tasks and their rewards for February 2020. The list will continue to be updated as more Research Tasks are discovered.

Note: Currently, there is an event going on currently that’s making it impossible to find the current Research Tasks for the month of February. From now until 11:59 p.m. local time, players receive special Field Research Tasks from PokeStops that let them vote for one of four Pokemon to be featured for Community Day February 2020. You can find more info on that on Niantic’s blog.

For now, we’ve listed the Field Research Tasks for January 2020 here. There shouldn’t be too much of a difference in the Research Tasks between January and February, but we’ll update the list none the less once the voting period for Community Day is over.

*Chance of shiny encounter Evolve & Power Up Evolve a Pokemon – Cubchoo or Eevee* Power up Pokemon five times – Bulbasaur*, Charmander* or Squirtle* Throw Make five nice throws – Voltorb Make three great throws – Gastly*, Lileep*, Anorith* Make three great throws in a row – Onix* Make five great curveball throws in a row – Spinda* Make three excellent throws in a row – Larvitar* Battle Battle in a Gym – Mankey* Battle in a Gym five times – Machop* Win a Gym Battle – Bulbasaur*, Charmander*, Squirtle* Win three Gym Battles – Jynx Use a super effective Charged Move in seven Gym Battles – Electabuzz Battle in a Raid – Swinub* Win five Raids – Aerodactyl* Win a level three or higher Raid – Omanyte*, Kabuto* Battle another trainer three times – Shellder* Battle a Team GO Rocket Grunt – Sneasel* Catch Catch three different species of ice-type Pokemon – Three Rare Candies Catch three normal-, water-, or ice-type Pokemon – Dewgong Catch five fire-type Pokemon – Snorunt* Catch 10 Pokemon – Magikarp* Catch five Pokemon with Weather Boost – Poliwag*, Vulpix Catch a dragon-type Pokemon – Dratini* Egg Hatching Hatch an Egg – Exeggcute Hatch three Eggs – Magmar Hatch five Eggs – Chansey Hatch four Eggs – Alolan Vulpix* Other Take a snapshot of your buddy – Snover Earn 5 hearts with your buddy – Stantler Send 10 Gifts to Friends – Clamperl* Transfer three Pokemon – Lotad* Trade a Pokemon – Glalie

