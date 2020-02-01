Pokemon GO Shiny Minccino: What Does it Look Like?

Minccino is now available to encounter after completing certain Field Research Tasks for players of Pokemon GO in certain parts of the world, according to Niantic.

Time to do some research, Trainers! To celebrate Lunar New Year, Minccino, the Chinchilla Pokémon, is available to encounter after completing certain Field Research tasks. pic.twitter.com/txsNQEGIFJ — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) February 1, 2020

The developer previously announced that Shiny Minccino will also appear by the time the Pokemon goes live.

Here’s what Shiny Minccino and Cinccino look like in Pokemon GO:

Shiny Minccino turns from gray to pink while the red for its ears turns yellow. However, Shiny Cinccino turns more yellowish with purple instead of red for the ears.

Minccino will appear as part of a special event in celebration of the Year of the Rat on February 2 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, according to Niantic. Players can encounter the Pokemon via special Field Research tasks distributed during the event. They can also be found in 5 km Eggs found during the event, and will still be available in 5 km Eggs after the event is over.

According to research from The Silph Road, Pokemon have a 1 in 60 chance of being shiny if encountered through Field Research tasks. However, this was only tested on the pokemon Aerodactyl for the task “evolve an Omanyte or Kabuto” during Adventure Week 2018, so it’s unclear if this rate is the same across all Pokemon obtained from Field Research tasks. The website also states that Pokemon have a 1 in 50 chance of being shiny if hatched from an Egg, but they only tested hatching Baby Pokemon.

