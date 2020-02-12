Is The Pokemon HOME Premium Plan Worth It?

The latest application for Nintendo’s iconic franchise has arrived. Pokemon HOME acts as a convenient way to move your collection of Pokemon across different games. Allowing you to trade Pokemon across both the 3DS and Nintendo Switch titles, this application acts as a way to organize the majority of your collection. With both a free and premium plan, one has wonder if paying for this service is worth the $15.99 asking price.

The answer to this entirely depends on how much the previous, non-Nintendo Switch entries mean to you. If you’re someone who would solely use Pokemon HOME to transfer your critters from Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu!, and Pokemon: Let’s Go Eevee! then we recommend passing on the app. While the free application limits you to 30 Pokemon in the HOME bank at a time, you’ll rarely need that many on the app between these four games.

Inversely, if you’re a hardcore player of the previous entries prior to Sword & Shield, then the premium track might be worth the rather cheap price. Managing your Pokemon in a universal, more convenient bank is much easier than the current method. Plus the premium account lets you store 6,000 Pokemon, which is more than enough room for your entire team.

The prices for Pokemon HOME’s Premium Plan are:

1 Month – $2.99

3 Months – $4.99

12 Months – $15.99

Additionally, premium gives you the ability to create Trade Rooms, lets you have up to three Pokemon at a time in the Global Trade Station (GTS) and up to 10 in the Wonder Box. These tools are all supremely useful for those who are more dedicated to either collecting all of the Pokemon int he franchise or finding one with the ideal stats you’re seeking. Again, this isn’t as useful for more casual players, so consider how much you’d get out of these features before paying.

Keep in mind, at the time of writing this there is no Pokemon GO support, but it is planned for the future. If this matters to you, it might be worth waiting to see if this game is offered for free before committing to the 12-month plan.

