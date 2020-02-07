New Secret Lair Products Announced for MTG Worlds, FOMO Ensues

Another Secret Lair product has been announced on Twitter by Wizards of the Coast. Set to debut during Magic the Gathering’s World Championship event next weekend, players can tune into the live stream to see the reveal of these upcoming cards. The exact times are unknown, but we do know that MTG Worlds takes place between February 14-16 in Honolulu, Hawaii. Additionally, there’s been no word on what the cards will be, but the “stars align,” reference in the Tweet could hint at various Theros cards.

This reveal isn’t without controversy, as many players have voiced their concern at the frequency of this product. The last Secret Lair released late last month with the first batch dropping only a month prior. What initially seemed like an exclusive product, has quickly spiraled into one that is frequently appearing. This has many players outraged due to the FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) design of the Secret Lair cards. Since they can only be purchased on an exact date, it forces players to quickly spend their money.

The stars are aligning. The next #MTGSecretLair drop is coming! Full reveal and sale one week from today at #MTGWorlds on https://t.co/nUzYF5lf0v. pic.twitter.com/ZlhylaAlD8 — Magic: The Gathering (@wizards_magic) February 7, 2020

Averaging around $40, the Secret Lair cards are not cheap and are clearly designed for those who can spend more money. Couple this with the constant, almost overwhelming stream of sets and it’s easy to find yourself dumping hundreds of dollars into this game. While there’s nothing wrong with the Secret Lair cards at face value, this product needs to have far more time pass between releases. Battering users over the head with a new series of Secret Lairs every month runs the risk of tarnishing the product and ruining relationships with consumers.

The most recent Secret Lair was (checks notes) last week. https://t.co/S5mS1kaGgI — Tolarian Community College (@TolarianCollege) February 7, 2020

There’s also the Local Game Stores to worry about since this product is sold directly to the consumer through Wizards of the Coast. Cutting out stores that have been supporting this game for years is only going to create bad blood between consumers and Hasbro. Since we have no idea how well these sell (although I suspect they make a lot of money), it’s unclear if Wizards of the Coast really cares about the FOMO culture it’s creating with this product.

Make sure to check back with us next week to see what the newest Secret Lair cards are and if they’re worth purchasing.

