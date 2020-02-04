Tornadus Max CP & Stats in Pokemon GO

The first in yet another trio of Legendary Pokemon from the Unova region, Tornadus, is now available to fight in Pokemon GO Raid Battles from now until February 25, according to Niantic.

If you managed to catch Tornadus, you’re probably wondering what its Max CP and stats are and whether or not it’s worth powering up. Well look no further. Here’s Tornadus’ Max CP and stats, according to GamePress:

Max CP at Level 40: 3,345

Lowest CP at Level 40: 2,917 Max CP at Level 20: 1,911

Lowest CP at Level 20: 1,666 Attack: 266

Defense: 164

Stamina: 188 Type: Flying Quick Moves: Bite, Air Slash

Charge Moves: Grass Knot, Dark Pulse, Hyper Beam, Hurricane

Is Tornadus worth powering up? Maybe not. Its attack is decent, but its movepool leaves a lot to be desired. Hurricane just isn’t as good of a move as Sky Attack. Sky attack does more damage over time according to GamePress’ Charge Move list and has more versatility as a two bar charge move. A Pokemon like Honchkrow has decent stats but is among the strongest flying-type attackers thanks to its excellent movepool, especially with its access to Sky Attack. Even Unfezant does more damage thanks to its access to Sky Attack, according to GamePress’ DPS spreadsheet. The only thing going for Tornadus is its access to Dark Pulse and Grass Knot, adding versatility in PvP battles. However, there are dedicated dark- and grass-type attackers you should be using instead.

