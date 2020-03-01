Twitch Streamer xQc Banned After Flashing Nudity On Stream

Streamer and former Overwatch pro Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been banned from Twitch after flashing nudity during his broadcast.

The wildly popular streamer was playing what could only be classified as strip Connect 4 when he reached the point where the opponent, who was a female, offered to take off her bra after he defeated her.

After pondering it for a little bit, xQc decided to progress which is when it then cut to the animated woman being topless. He let out a brief scream and tried to click away, but it was too little, too late for the former pro.

To be fair, he didn’t have the option to say no, so his only other option was to quit the game. Looking back at it, he’s probably wishing he chose that as an option.

You can view the very NSFW clip of the moment here. If his preview in the Twitch directory is anything to go by, there wasn’t really much choice but to dish out a ban here.

For what it’s worth, at least the girl was covered up with a blur in this image, as opposed to being completely revealed in the other clip.

Bans such as this will usually last upwards of three days, but with this being the streamer’s second total ban, there’s no telling how long this one will last. He was previously banned July 31, which he said was a result of watching “Safe For Work Porn.”

Following the departures of Ninja, shroud, CouRageJD, and several other notable streamers, xQc has risen to the top of the platform, so his loss will surely hurt if he were to ever be permanently banned from the site.

Twitch will traditionally give streamers three strikes until they take more action, and since this will be his second one, he’ll need to tread carefully if he wants to avoid a permanent ban. Given the type of content he likes to create, this could end up being a lot more difficult than it sounds.

Fans tune into the streamer to watch his famous over-the-top reactions to games and videos, but it turns out that he ended up pushing the envelope a bit too far in this case.

After the news came in that he was banned, he responded to it on Twitter with an image of the PepeHands emote and simply saying “too much juice this time.”

Too much juice this time pic.twitter.com/lPPiHbXC9B — xQc (@xQc) March 1, 2020

Let this be a lesson to not play anything that has any sort of nudity in it on stream as if xQc isn’t safe, then neither are you. Twitch has a strict policy of not allowing nudity on their platform, so this certainly isn’t surprising to see, even to one of the biggest streamers.

On the bright side, it looks like the former Overwatch pro will get a mini-vacation out of this whole debacle.

We’ll keep you updated on his situation going forward, but for the time being, xQc is banned from Twitch.

