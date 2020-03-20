A weekend event is accompanying the new Special Research quest in Pokemon GO from March 20 to 23.

During that time, normal-, fire-, water-, electric- and ice-type Pokemon will be more frequently encountered in the wild. Certain Pokemon including Jigglypuff, Magnemite, Marill, Houndour and Snorunt will appear more frequently as well. Nincada will appear in the wild as well as 5 km Eggs with it’s shiny form releasing at the start of the event as well. Karrablast and Shelmet will appear more often from 5 km Eggs. You’ll also see more bug- and steel-type Pokemon in one to four star Raids.

Players around the world are starting to access the event and the Field Research Tasks have been chronicled on The Silph Road Subreddit.

Here are the A Drive to Investigate Field Research tasks:

A Drive to Investigate: Make 5 Nice Throws – Nincada, Skarmory

A Drive to Investigate: Make 2 Great Throws – Nincada

A Drive to Investigate: Make 2 Greats Throws in a row – Scyther, Nincada

A Drive to Investigate: Catch 10 Pokemon – Nincada, Shieldon

If you’re looking for the tasks needed to complete the Special Research quest rather than the Field Research tasks, then click here.

See also: