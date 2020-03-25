Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fish Guide: Prices & Season

The world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a market that players have to adhere to if they want to maximize their profits.

One way plenty of players rely on to earn some bells is by fishing. There are numerous types of fish in New Horizons and each of them has their own price they go for.

Many players are aware of this already, but there’s actually a difference between fishing in the river versus casting your line in the ocean. With different fish available in different spots, it can be tough to know what the best bang for your buck is.

With inventory space limited, players will want to maximize their trips back to Nook’s Cranny to sell their supply of fish, and it can be a bummer to head there with a pocket full of worthless sea critters.

To avoid that, we’ve rounded up all of the fish in the game and ranked them in order of their price from high to low. Keep in mind that a lot of fish you’ll come across don’t have much in terms of value, so while you can sell them, it might be better off dropping them to get something better.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at all of the fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, where to get them, and what they’ll sell for.

Fish Guide: Where to Catch & What They Sell For

There are numerous types of fish in the game of all different sizes, but they don’t appear all at once. Instead, they rotate in and out throughout the year, so if you’re looking to complete your Critterpedia, you’ll have to play the game for a long time.

Let’s take a look at what fish are worth your time. Keep in mind that this chart will be exclusive to the northern hemisphere. You might want to throw down some fish bait before you go out for good measure.

Name Price Location Season Stringfish 15,000 River (Cliff) Dec-Mar Golden Trout 15,000 River (Cliff) Mar-May, Sept-Nov Great White Shark 15,000 Ocean June-Sept Coelacanth 15,000 Ocean (Raining) Year-round Barreleye 15,000 Ocean Year-round Whale Shark 13,000 Ocean June-Sept Saw Shark 12,000 Ocean June-Sept Dorado 12,000 River June-Nov Arowana 10,000 River June-Sept Blue Marlin 10,000 Pier Nov-Apr, July-Sept Sturgeon 10,000 River Sept-Mar Oarfish 9,000 Ocean Dec-May Hammerhead Shark 8,000 Ocean June-Sept Arapaima 8,000 River June-Sept Tuna 7,000 Pier Nov-Apr Barred Knifejaw 5,000 Ocean Mar-Nov Gar 4,800 Pond June-Sept Ranchu Goldfish 4,500 Pond Year-round Koi 4,000 Pond Year-round Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Ocean Jan-Mar Char 3,800 River Mar-June, Sept-Nov Soft-Shelled Turtle 3,750 River Aug-Sept Angelfish 3,000 River May-Oct Red Snapper 3,000 Ocean Entire Year Ray 3,000 Ocean Aug-Nov Pirahna 2,500 River June-Sept Football Fish 2,500 Ocean Nov-Mar Betta 2,500 River May-Oct Mitten Crab 2,000 River Sept-Nov Moray Eel 2,000 Ocean Aug-Oct King Salmon 1,800 River Sept Pike 1,800 River Sept-Dec Goldfish 1,300 Pond Year-round Pop-Eyed Goldfish 1,300 Pond Year-round Guppy 1,300 River Apr-Nov Seahorse 1,100 Ocean Apr-Nov Cherry Salmon 1,000 River (Cliff) Mar-June, Sept-Nov Surgeonfish 1,000 Ocean Apr-Sept Sea Butterfly 1,000 Ocean Dec-Mar Bitterling 900 River Nov-Mar Sweetfish 900 River July-Sept Catfish 800 Pond May-Oct Olive Flounder 800 Ocean Year-round Rainbow Fish 800 River May-Oct Tilapia 800 River June-Oct Salmon 700 River Mar Clownfish 650 Ocean Apr-Sept Ribbon Eel 600 Ocean July-Oct Neon Tetra 500 River Apr-Nov Zebra Turkeyfish 500 Ocean Apr-May, July-Nov Squid 500 Ocean Dec-Aug Black Bass 400 River Year-round Freshwater Goby 400 River Year-round Loach 400 River Mar-May Sea Bass 400 Ocean Year-round Pond Smelt 320 River Dec-Feb Carp 300 River Year-round Dab 300 Ocean Oct-Apr Yellow Perch 300 River Oct-Mar Puffer Fish 250 Ocean Jan-Mar Anchovy 200 Ocean Year-round Crawfish 200 Pond Apr-Sept Pale Chub 200 River Year-round Bluegill 180 River Year-round Crucian Carp 160 Ocean Year-round Horse Mackerel 150 Ocean Year-round Tadpole 100 Pond Mar-July

Well, there you have it! Here’s a look at all of the fish in the game, so all you’ll have to do is get out there and catch them.

You can take advantage of the time skip function if you want to catch a fish that isn’t in season now, which could be beneficial if you want to target certain types.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.