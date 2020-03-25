Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fish Guide: Prices & Season

The world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a market that players have to adhere to if they want to maximize their profits.
One way plenty of players rely on to earn some bells is by fishing. There are numerous types of fish in New Horizons and each of them has their own price they go for.
Many players are aware of this already, but there’s actually a difference between fishing in the river versus casting your line in the ocean. With different fish available in different spots, it can be tough to know what the best bang for your buck is.
With inventory space limited, players will want to maximize their trips back to Nook’s Cranny to sell their supply of fish, and it can be a bummer to head there with a pocket full of worthless sea critters.
To avoid that, we’ve rounded up all of the fish in the game and ranked them in order of their price from high to low. Keep in mind that a lot of fish you’ll come across don’t have much in terms of value, so while you can sell them, it might be better off dropping them to get something better.
Without further ado, let’s take a look at all of the fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, where to get them, and what they’ll sell for.
Fish Guide: Where to Catch & What They Sell For
There are numerous types of fish in the game of all different sizes, but they don’t appear all at once. Instead, they rotate in and out throughout the year, so if you’re looking to complete your Critterpedia, you’ll have to play the game for a long time.
Let’s take a look at what fish are worth your time. Keep in mind that this chart will be exclusive to the northern hemisphere. You might want to throw down some fish bait before you go out for good measure.
|Name
|Price
|Location
|Season
|Stringfish
|15,000
|River (Cliff)
|Dec-Mar
|Golden Trout
|15,000
|River (Cliff)
|Mar-May, Sept-Nov
|Great White Shark
|15,000
|Ocean
|June-Sept
|Coelacanth
|15,000
|Ocean (Raining)
|Year-round
|Barreleye
|15,000
|Ocean
|Year-round
|Whale Shark
|13,000
|Ocean
|June-Sept
|Saw Shark
|12,000
|Ocean
|June-Sept
|Dorado
|12,000
|River
|June-Nov
|Arowana
|10,000
|River
|June-Sept
|Blue Marlin
|10,000
|Pier
|Nov-Apr, July-Sept
|Sturgeon
|10,000
|River
|Sept-Mar
|Oarfish
|9,000
|Ocean
|Dec-May
|Hammerhead Shark
|8,000
|Ocean
|June-Sept
|Arapaima
|8,000
|River
|June-Sept
|Tuna
|7,000
|Pier
|Nov-Apr
|Barred Knifejaw
|5,000
|Ocean
|Mar-Nov
|Gar
|4,800
|Pond
|June-Sept
|Ranchu Goldfish
|4,500
|Pond
|Year-round
|Koi
|4,000
|Pond
|Year-round
|Ocean Sunfish
|4,000
|Ocean
|Jan-Mar
|Char
|3,800
|River
|Mar-June, Sept-Nov
|Soft-Shelled Turtle
|3,750
|River
|Aug-Sept
|Angelfish
|3,000
|River
|May-Oct
|Red Snapper
|3,000
|Ocean
|Entire Year
|Ray
|3,000
|Ocean
|Aug-Nov
|Pirahna
|2,500
|River
|June-Sept
|Football Fish
|2,500
|Ocean
|Nov-Mar
|Betta
|2,500
|River
|May-Oct
|Mitten Crab
|2,000
|River
|Sept-Nov
|Moray Eel
|2,000
|Ocean
|Aug-Oct
|King Salmon
|1,800
|River
|Sept
|Pike
|1,800
|River
|Sept-Dec
|Goldfish
|1,300
|Pond
|Year-round
|Pop-Eyed Goldfish
|1,300
|Pond
|Year-round
|Guppy
|1,300
|River
|Apr-Nov
|Seahorse
|1,100
|Ocean
|Apr-Nov
|Cherry Salmon
|1,000
|River (Cliff)
|Mar-June, Sept-Nov
|Surgeonfish
|1,000
|Ocean
|Apr-Sept
|Sea Butterfly
|1,000
|Ocean
|Dec-Mar
|Bitterling
|900
|River
|Nov-Mar
|Sweetfish
|900
|River
|July-Sept
|Catfish
|800
|Pond
|May-Oct
|Olive Flounder
|800
|Ocean
|Year-round
|Rainbow Fish
|800
|River
|May-Oct
|Tilapia
|800
|River
|June-Oct
|Salmon
|700
|River
|Mar
|Clownfish
|650
|Ocean
|Apr-Sept
|Ribbon Eel
|600
|Ocean
|July-Oct
|Neon Tetra
|500
|River
|Apr-Nov
|Zebra Turkeyfish
|500
|Ocean
|Apr-May, July-Nov
|Squid
|500
|Ocean
|Dec-Aug
|Black Bass
|400
|River
|Year-round
|Freshwater Goby
|400
|River
|Year-round
|Loach
|400
|River
|Mar-May
|Sea Bass
|400
|Ocean
|Year-round
|Pond Smelt
|320
|River
|Dec-Feb
|Carp
|300
|River
|Year-round
|Dab
|300
|Ocean
|Oct-Apr
|Yellow Perch
|300
|River
|Oct-Mar
|Puffer Fish
|250
|Ocean
|Jan-Mar
|Anchovy
|200
|Ocean
|Year-round
|Crawfish
|200
|Pond
|Apr-Sept
|Pale Chub
|200
|River
|Year-round
|Bluegill
|180
|River
|Year-round
|Crucian Carp
|160
|Ocean
|Year-round
|Horse Mackerel
|150
|Ocean
|Year-round
|Tadpole
|100
|Pond
|Mar-July
Well, there you have it! Here’s a look at all of the fish in the game, so all you’ll have to do is get out there and catch them.
You can take advantage of the time skip function if you want to catch a fish that isn’t in season now, which could be beneficial if you want to target certain types.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.