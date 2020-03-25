Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fish Guide: Prices & Season

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fish Guide: Prices & Season

  • 187 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
animal crossing new horizons fish pricing guide

Nintendo

The world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons has a market that players have to adhere to if they want to maximize their profits.

One way plenty of players rely on to earn some bells is by fishing. There are numerous types of fish in New Horizons and each of them has their own price they go for.

Many players are aware of this already, but there’s actually a difference between fishing in the river versus casting your line in the ocean. With different fish available in different spots, it can be tough to know what the best bang for your buck is.

With inventory space limited, players will want to maximize their trips back to Nook’s Cranny to sell their supply of fish, and it can be a bummer to head there with a pocket full of worthless sea critters.

To avoid that, we’ve rounded up all of the fish in the game and ranked them in order of their price from high to low. Keep in mind that a lot of fish you’ll come across don’t have much in terms of value, so while you can sell them, it might be better off dropping them to get something better.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at all of the fish in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, where to get them, and what they’ll sell for.

 Fish Guide: Where to Catch & What They Sell For

NintendoThere’s always a bigger fish.

There are numerous types of fish in the game of all different sizes, but they don’t appear all at once. Instead, they rotate in and out throughout the year, so if you’re looking to complete your Critterpedia, you’ll have to play the game for a long time.

Let’s take a look at what fish are worth your time. Keep in mind that this chart will be exclusive to the northern hemisphere. You might want to throw down some fish bait before you go out for good measure.

Name Price Location Season
Stringfish 15,000 River (Cliff) Dec-Mar
Golden Trout 15,000 River (Cliff) Mar-May, Sept-Nov
Great White Shark 15,000 Ocean June-Sept
Coelacanth 15,000 Ocean (Raining) Year-round
Barreleye 15,000 Ocean Year-round
Whale Shark 13,000 Ocean June-Sept
Saw Shark 12,000 Ocean June-Sept
Dorado 12,000 River June-Nov
Arowana 10,000 River June-Sept
Blue Marlin 10,000 Pier Nov-Apr, July-Sept
Sturgeon 10,000 River Sept-Mar
Oarfish 9,000 Ocean Dec-May
Hammerhead Shark 8,000 Ocean June-Sept
Arapaima 8,000 River June-Sept
Tuna 7,000 Pier Nov-Apr
Barred Knifejaw 5,000 Ocean Mar-Nov
Gar 4,800 Pond June-Sept
Ranchu Goldfish 4,500 Pond Year-round
Koi 4,000 Pond Year-round
Ocean Sunfish 4,000 Ocean Jan-Mar
Char 3,800 River Mar-June, Sept-Nov
Soft-Shelled Turtle 3,750 River Aug-Sept
Angelfish 3,000 River May-Oct
Red Snapper 3,000 Ocean Entire Year
Ray 3,000 Ocean Aug-Nov
Pirahna 2,500 River June-Sept
Football Fish 2,500 Ocean Nov-Mar
Betta 2,500 River May-Oct
Mitten Crab 2,000 River Sept-Nov
Moray Eel 2,000 Ocean Aug-Oct
King Salmon 1,800 River Sept
Pike 1,800 River Sept-Dec
Goldfish 1,300 Pond Year-round
Pop-Eyed Goldfish 1,300 Pond Year-round
Guppy 1,300 River Apr-Nov
Seahorse 1,100 Ocean Apr-Nov
Cherry Salmon 1,000 River (Cliff) Mar-June, Sept-Nov
Surgeonfish 1,000 Ocean Apr-Sept
Sea Butterfly 1,000 Ocean Dec-Mar
Bitterling 900 River Nov-Mar
Sweetfish 900 River July-Sept
Catfish 800 Pond May-Oct
Olive Flounder 800 Ocean Year-round
Rainbow Fish 800 River May-Oct
Tilapia 800 River June-Oct
Salmon 700 River Mar
Clownfish 650 Ocean Apr-Sept
Ribbon Eel 600 Ocean July-Oct
Neon Tetra 500 River Apr-Nov
Zebra Turkeyfish 500 Ocean Apr-May, July-Nov
Squid 500 Ocean Dec-Aug
Black Bass 400 River Year-round
Freshwater Goby 400 River Year-round
Loach 400 River Mar-May
Sea Bass 400 Ocean Year-round
Pond Smelt 320 River Dec-Feb
Carp 300 River Year-round
Dab 300 Ocean Oct-Apr
Yellow Perch 300 River Oct-Mar
Puffer Fish 250 Ocean Jan-Mar
Anchovy 200 Ocean Year-round
Crawfish 200 Pond Apr-Sept
Pale Chub 200 River Year-round
Bluegill 180 River Year-round
Crucian Carp 160 Ocean Year-round
Horse Mackerel 150 Ocean Year-round
Tadpole 100 Pond Mar-July

Well, there you have it! Here’s a look at all of the fish in the game, so all you’ll have to do is get out there and catch them.

You can take advantage of the time skip function if you want to catch a fish that isn’t in season now, which could be beneficial if you want to target certain types.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

Read More
, ,