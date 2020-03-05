10 Amazing New Features in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

March has finally arrived which means Animal Crossing: New Horizons will be arriving on the Nintendo Switch later in the month.

Fans have been waiting years for the next installment in the beloved franchise. While there was actually an entry on the Wii U, that’s something that fans would like to forget about.

Fast forward to the Nintendo Switch and three years into its life, we’re finally seeing a true sequel to Animal Crossing: New Leaf.

While the formula will feel largely the same to longtime fans, there are enough changes that will make it feel like a true successor.

Of course, making the leap from the 3DS to the Switch should be enough, but there’s a lot more to look forward to.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Release Date

Animal Crossing: New Horizons releases exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, leaving players with just under a month until they can get their hands on the game.

Given the fact that players have had to wait literally years for the next, what are just a few more days? To help hold players over, Nintendo had an Animal Crossing Direct that unveiled some features about the upcoming title.

Not only did this give players a look at what to expect from the game, but it also helped build a lot more hype, as if the game even needed that.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons New Features

Given that this is the first proper new game in the series in nearly a decade, there’s bound to be a lot of new things for playing to do.

1. Nook Miles

We have a bit of everything for you at the Nook Stop Terminal, yes indeed! Exchange your Nook Miles to purchase helpful items, like this Tool Ring that helps you quick change between useful tools! pic.twitter.com/nMmkdvLEFs — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) February 20, 2020

One new thing that stands out is the introduction of Nook Miles. This new feature will give players a task to complete that will reward them with special recipes and items. It’s a nice incentive for players to do things they otherwise wouldn’t traditionally do.

Whether it’s pulling weird or catching fish, Nook will have something for players to do, but at least this time he’ll be rewarding players for it.

2. Terraform Your Island

Check-in Procedures ④

Once you select a hemisphere, we'll show you some islands that you can move to. All of the islands are equally deserted, so don't stress too much over which island to pick, hm? Just go with your gut, and pick the one that looks best to you! pic.twitter.com/7zMjNFoOcR — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) February 28, 2020

Another major change is the ability to pretty much shape your island in any way you want. Previously, you would be able to make paths and plant trees, but New Horizons looks like it’ll give you the ability to create cliffs, waterfalls, and all sorts of things that give your island a sense of life.

You will still pick the layout of your island at the beginning of the game, but that will no longer be the end of the customization.

3. Your Inventory Stacks

Perhaps the biggest change of all is items will now stack in your inventory. Having 50 of the same fish will now presumably not take up your entire bag, which is a great change.

This one almost sounds too good to be true, so we’ll know for sure if that’s exactly how it works once New Horizons launches.

4. Customization is Much Improved

Check-in Procedures ②

At the counter, they'll ask for your name and birthday, and then they'll take a picture of you for your passport. Take as much time as you need to get yourself looking just the way you want! pic.twitter.com/kJQjUDIREc — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) February 26, 2020

Customization has received an overhaul too. Instead of answering a series of questions to determine what your Villager looks like, you’ll now be able to pick out everything yourself, sort of like The Sims.

It’s a nice change that should help your character feel a bit more like you instead of just a random person.

It’s always fun to play as a character who actually looks like you, so this will definitely be an improvement over how the series has traditionally been.

5. Castaways Want to Live on Your Island

Since we’re on an island, there’s a chance that new Villagers might just wash up on the shore. These characters are called Castaways and you’ll want to make sure they feel welcomed since they’ve now become stranded on your island.

Something that has always been a staple of Animal Crossing is the community in your town and that hasn’t changed at all for New Horizons. You’ll still want to make sure you have a good approval rating around town or else you won’t be able to make any friends.

6. Craft Your Own Furniture

You can build so many things with DIY recipes. I’m excited to see what you will make! Yes, yes! #AnimalCrossing #ACNH pic.twitter.com/HSFwBN5ZEc — Tom Nook (@animalcrossing) March 4, 2020

For the first time in the series, players will have the ability to craft their own furniture. This is a massive change considering players had to previously be at the will of what was sold in the shops.

With this change, players will be able to whip up whatever they desire and not have to worry about what the shop has or doesn’t have in stock.

7. Local Multiplayer

The series has always had multiplayer of some sort, but with the Switch being one of the best local co-op consoles on the market, it’s good to see Nintendo taking advantage of that.

New Horizons will allow up to four players to play co-op on a single Switch. One player will be the leader of the island while the other help them chop down trees, plant flowers, or whatever the group decides to do.

It’s a nice change of pace that will allow players to feel like they are actually helping out on the island instead of just being there to visit.

8. New Traversal Options

Instead of having to take a bridge across the water, players will no be able to vault across the river in any section.

Don’t want to worry about using the stairs to get up a cliff? Just put your ladder down and climb up the easy way. In case you couldn’t tell, this will be an absolutely gigantic quality of life upgrade.

9. Amiibo Support

While New Leaf did allow for the use of amiibo, it’s expected that New Horizons will expand on it, especially since there are now more figurines than ever.

For people who are buying up all the copies of Amiibo Festival just for the bundled Isabelle, we’re sure that Nintendo will reward you in some way.

Games like Breath of the Wild featured extensive amiibo support, so it’ll be interesting to see all the ways you can use them in New Horizons.

10. Furniture Can Be Placed Outside

Yeah, we know that you can do this in Pocket Camp, but you weren’t able to do this in New Leaf. Instead, you had to put everything inside of your house, which means the residents of your town didn’t get to see any of your beautiful designs unless they went inside.

New Horizons has remedied that, so feel free to deck out both the inside and outside of your home.

There you have it! Here are 10 new features that should get you hyped up for the release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Of course, Nintendo hasn’t unveiled everything about the game, so there’s going to be a ton of content for players to discover as they hop into the world of New Horizons beginning on March 20.