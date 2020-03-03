Apex Legends System Override Update Size is Substantial

The newest event for Apex Legends has released, so it’s time to dive back in and blast some opponents. Revolving around a cyberpunk theme, System Override boasts a ton of new skins and cosmetic items for players to unlock or purchase. Included in the event is a new game mode called Deja Loot along with the highly anticipated EVO Shields. But if you’re looking to jump into Apex Legends right away, you might want to start downloading the event now.

The update size for each console is as followed:

PC – 16.3 GB

PS4 – 18.4 GB

Xbox One – 32 GB

Keep in mind, while the patch may say 33 GB at first for PC, it will drop down to 16 once it’s done preparing the files. Respawn Entertainment explained on social media that the update is so large because it would help significantly reduce future patch sizes. Considering we aren’t even halfway through the season yet, this could signal that Respawn has some big changes coming down the pipe.

As an FYI, players will notice this patch size is larger than most. This was done so that future patch sizes will be significantly smaller than what they've traditionally been. — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) March 3, 2020

One rumor that has been circulating is that there will be a second legend appearing in Season 4. Some believe it might be Forge since there’s a hidden message in the System Override rewards screen that urges people not to believe Hammond Robotics. Since Forge was Hammond’s agent and are the ones who declared him deceased, this might signal that he’s returning in the near future.

As for now, players can enjoy the System Override event and attempt to unlock the Octane Heirloom if their wallet’s big enough. We do recommend you experiment with the EVO Shield, as Respawn might consider adding it into the base game depending on the community’s feedback.

Apex Legends System Override begins today for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

