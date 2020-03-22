How to Get Bamboo in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Having a beautiful looking island is important for many Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which is no surprise given how much of the game revolves around this.

One thing that would give you island some much-needed flair is some bamboo. This sleek-looking material can be used to craft many different things, and the trees look quite nice on this island.

For this reason, bamboo is heavily prioritized for many players, but the question remains: how exactly do you get bamboo? This tree will more than likely not be found on your island, so you’ll have to leave your comfort zone in order to get your hands on some.

You’ll be doing this regardless if you want to recruit new island dwellers to your resort, so you might as well knock out two birds with one stone and hope you run into some bamboo at the same time.

How to Get Bamboo

For players to get their hands on some precious bamboo, they’ll need to purchase a Nook Miles Ticket from the vendor.

This will cost 2,000 Nook Miles, but it’s well worth the price given the access it gives you to various islands that contain treasures yours might not hold.

From here you’ll need to head to the airport and let the attendant know you’d like to travel. If you have a Nook Miles Ticket, you’ll be given the option to travel to a faraway land, which is where you’ll want to be.

Now would be the time to cross your fingers and hope you win the luck of the draw because there’s no way to directly choose what type of island you’ll find when you travel.

If you’re extremely lucky, you’ll come across one early in the game. Spending 2,000 Nook Miles is a pretty penny, so if you do find yourself on a bamboo island, you’ll definitely want to take home a tree or two.

This can be done by eating a fruit and then using your shovel to dig up the tree. On the bamboo island, there’s a good chance you’ll find coconut trees, which are also probably worth bringing back to your resort.

When you’re on the island, pay attention to the dig spots because there will be plenty of bamboo shoots to dig up.

Don’t forget to share the wealth with your friends if you plant bamboo on your island. We’re sure they’ll greatly appreciate it.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

