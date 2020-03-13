Best Class to Pick in Diablo 3 Season 20

At long last, Diablo 3 Season 20 has arrived and with it comes a plethora of changes for players to dive into.

While the game has started to show its age in many ways, there’s something about a new season that keeps pulling players back in for more.

For Season 20, there’s a brand-new theme for fans to experience as well as numerous class set and legendary changes.

The most important decision of any season is to make sure you find a class you like. You’re going to be sticking with it for the course of several months and you only get one free set per season, so it’s a good idea to choose wisely.

Of course, you’re able to switch up your class at any point, but you can only claim one Haedrig’s Gift per season, so that will definitely be something to keep in mind going forward.

With all that said, let’s take a look at all of the classes and some of the changes in an effort to narrow down what class you should choose for Season 20.

Best Class in Diablo 3 Season 20

The Wizard, Witch Doctor and Barbarian are all getting some new items to play around with, so those will definitely be classes worth keeping an eye on.

Here’s a look at what’s new in Season 20 for them:

Barbarian New Class Set: Horde of the Ninety Savages 2-Piece Bonus: Double the effectiveness of all Shouts. Feared, Frozen, or Stunned Enemies take double damage. Developer’s Note: The callout that Stun may be the best fit for this set bonus was definitely heard, but we didn’t want to take away other potential builds enabled by experimenting with Fear or Frozen. We hope this opens up a variety of options for Barbarians to explore! 4-Piece Bonus: Each stack of Frenzy reduces damage taken by 6%. Frenzy lasts twice as long. 6-Piece Bonus: Frenzy deals 1000% increased damage per stack. Undisputed Champion Frenzy gains the effect of every rune and deals 300-400% increased damage. Bastion’s Revered Frenzy now stacks up to 10 times and hits an additional time per stack. Each additional hit will chain to any enemies within 15 yards and the damage is split between all affected enemies.

Witch Doctor New Class Set: Mundunugu’s Regalia 2-Piece Bonus: Big Bad Voodoo now follows you and lasts twice as long. 4-Piece Bonus: Gain 60% damage reduction for 30 seconds when you enter the Spirit Realm. 6-Piece Bonus: Spirit Barrage deals 20000% increased damage plus an additional % equal to 5 times your Mana Regeneration/Second. Developer’s Note: We found this set was overperforming at the highest end, but we also wanted to maintain its capabilities at early gearing stages. The addition of a base multiplier and reducing the effectiveness of the Mana Regeneration bonus should accomplish this goal. The Barber Instead of dealing direct damage, your Spirit Barrage now accumulates on the target. When you stop casting, it explodes dealing 225-250% 400-500% of the accumulated damage to all enemies within 15 yards. Is now classified as a Ceremonial Knife, with a base 1.4 attack speed Gazing Demise Spirit Barrage gains the Phantasm rune. Each active Phantasm lasts twice as long, increases the damage of Spirit Barrage by 40-50% 100-150%, and also increases the attack rate from Manitou spectres. Ring of Emptiness You deal 250-300% increased damage to enemies affected by both either your Haunt and or Locust Swarm.

Wizard New Class Set: The Typhon’s Veil 2-Piece Bonus: Double the duration of Hydras and increase the number of heads on multi-headed Hydras by two. 4-Piece Bonus: Damage taken is reduced by 8% for each Hydra head alive as long as there is one available. Each time you take damage, a Hydra heads dies. Heads cannot die more than once every 2 seconds 6-Piece Bonus: Hydras deal 1200% 1300% increased damage for each Hydra head alive. Developer’s Note: We’ve continued to tilt more of the power for Hydra in favor of the 6-piece set bonus and away from the supplemental Legendary items. Serpent’s Sparker You may have one extra Hydra active at a time and they deal 450-600% 250-300% increased damage. The Magistrate Frost Hydra Your Hydras now periodically cast Frost Nova and deal 450-600% 250-300% increased damage. Etched Sigil The bonus granted by this item now occurs 1 second after channeling has begun. Deathwish The bonus granted by this item now occurs 1 second after channeling has begun.



Of course, you can just play your favorite class, but if you want to try some new stuff out, perhaps you should take a look at some of these classes for Season 20.

Some people don’t like change and there’s no harm in that. If you want to play your fifth straight season as a Crusader, then more power to you.

Diablo 3 Season 20 kicks off on March 13.

