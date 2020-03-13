Best Loadouts in Call of Duty: Warzone: Guns, Perks, More

One very interesting mechanic that sets Call of Duty: Warzone apart from other battle royales is the ability to call in special airdrops that would introduce weapons that wouldn’t otherwise be available.

These loadouts are available from the various purchase locations throughout the map and will allow players to bring in the kit that they use in the traditional multiplayer mode.

Anyone who has played a few rounds of Warzone will no doubt no the loot pool leaves a lot to be desired, so the only way to mix things up a bit is to bring in your own weapons.

By having your traditional loadout, you’ll not only feel more comfortable, but you should also have an edge over the other players using weapons they looted.

For one, you’ll be able to ditch the iron sights in favor of a red dot or something else. Of course, the key is having a well-rounded inventory, so let’s take a look at some good loadout ideas.

Best Warzone Loadouts

Arguably the most important thing in a battle royale is having a good gun or two. It’s really hard to win matches use common weapons, so things will really start rolling when you have your own.

What will really help you out is bringing your own attachments. Having a silencer on any of your weapons will disguise your position on the mini-map, making it a good idea for any situation.

When picking out your three perks, it’s hard to go wrong with any of them as it’ll come down to personal preference, but Overkill is certainly one you should prioritize. This allows you to use two primary weapons, meaning your loadout could consist of an assault rifle along with a sniper.

These loadouts would have you prepared for just about any situation, and like previous Call of Duty titles, snipers still reign supreme.

Taking a heartbeat sensor with you is always a good idea, especially when the gas is closing in and you need to find out where the enemies are before they discover you.

Switching out your assault rifle for an SMG like an MP5 wouldn’t be a bad idea either, especially since SMG feel very strong in Warzone. An example loadout could be something like this:

Primary Weapon: MP5

Secondary Weapon: AX-50

Perks: Double Time, Overkill, Battle Hardened

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

If you feel like playing more of a support role, you could switch things up and be a combat medic of sorts, just keeping your teammates alive while also giving out suppressive fire. An example of that would be this:

Primary Weapon: MG34

Secondary Weapon: AX-50

Perks: Double Time, Hardline, Tune Up/Spotter

Lethal: Frag Grenade

Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Hardline will make armor, killstreaks, and field upgrades cheaper, so teammates could give you all their money and you can make the purchases for them.

Tune Up will allow for quicker revives, while Spotter lets you mark things like claymores through walls, making it very valuable.

There are many different loadouts you can use in Warzone, so feel free to experience and find out exactly what’s right for you.

Call of Duty: Warzone is out now.