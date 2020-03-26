10 Bleach: Immortal Soul Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Bleach Immortal Soul – Official Launch TrailerBleach: Immortal Soul is an all new officially licensed RPG mobile game featuring original anime voice acting. Download for free today! App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bleach-immortal-soul/id1466747463 Google Play: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/bleach-immortal-soul/id1466747463 Official website: https://mbsaen.oasgames.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/BLEACHMOBILEGAMES/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/BleachImmortal Discord: https://invite.gg/bleachimmortalsouls 2020-03-25T06:48:03.000Z

It’s time to relive the greatest moments from the long-running Bleach anime with the release of its newest mobile RPG experience.

That game is Bleach: Immortal Soul, a playable ode to the manga/anime that mixes in elements of turn-based combat and epic quick-time events. Along with throwback sequences, players will also get involved in an original storyline and create memorable moments of their own. You’ll employ numerous warriors and build up your own Soul Reaper squad as you contend with Hollow foes and other types of iconic baddies. Oasis Games wants to make sure you have all the tools necessary to succeed, which is why they’ve provided us with a solid selection of essential advice. This tips guide is here for the most avid of Bleach: Immortal Soul players.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Bleach: Immortal Soul:

Download the Bleach: Immortal Soul APK here.

1. Get to Know Your Characters

• Each character on your roster has its own unique skillsets and attributes. Study their skill sets and roles to maximize their potential:

– Character Qualities: character qualities are separated into White (lowest), Green, Blue, Purple, Orange, and Red (highest). Different soul stones and additional material are necessary for character enhancement, all of which can be obtained through clearing stages.

– Character Type Attacks: each character has a specialty of Attack, Defense, or Skill. For example, Ichigo and Rukia specialize in Attack, Orihime and Kon specialize in Skills, while Chad specializes in Defense.

2. Story Mode is the Main Way to Obtain New Resources and Level Up

• In Story Mode, you will relive the classic story of Bleach as you progress through the original story and unlock each level. On each stage, by tapping on the ground (or clicking on the current task to auto navigate to the next encounter) you can make your character move. Tapping on the signs above various characters, you can trigger corresponding dialogue or initiate battles. Having completed a stage, you will be rewarded with EXP and Gold, and occasionally EXP Tonics, Tenshintai, and Soul Stones. To become strong and powerful, go complete as many stages as you can.

3. The Right Formation and Attack Order Can be the Key to Victory in a Battle

• You can deploy six characters in total on the field and each combat round consumes SIX stamina. The Quick Deploy option will automatically select stronger characters in your front row and less durable characters behind, or you can customize your configuration according to your desired strategy. After completing each stage, you will be rated by stars based on your performance. Win the battle with the number of deaths on your team ≤1 to win three stars in a battle. Getting three stars grants you the ability to sweep (instantly replay while getting full rewards) that stage, and there are no limits to the number of sweeps you can do each day as long as you have enough stamina.

4. Understand How to Level up Your Characters

• Optimize Your Gear: the higher the gear quality, the higher the power the character has. You can level up the gear by consuming gold coins. Gear can also be upgraded to a higher quality after reaching a certain level. Increasing the level of your characters will make them eligible for Quality Enhancement, and skill caps will increase accordingly. EXP Tonics are the fastest and most effective way to level up your character and can be obtained by clearing or sweeping stages. Character Enhancement can be achieved by using different soul stones which can be obtained through clearing stages as well.

• Level Up Skills: leveling up skills is essential. The skill level also affects the damage output and bonus attributes of the skills. Leveling up a character’s skill requires the consumption of Gold.

5. Watch Out for Your Order of Attack

• The order of the character’s basic attack can be arranged by the player simply tapping on the corresponding character’s avatar. In auto mode or when tapping on the screen to attack, the attack will be ordered from left to right by default. It’s highly recommended that you increase the damage output manually when encountering difficult levels/challenges. In auto mode, not all combos are determined as perfect combos, so manual operation is required to dole out maximum damage.

6. Summon New Characters to Add to Your Roster

• Add variety to your character roster by summoning characters or redeeming character shards. Summoning is the main way to acquire new characters. Each summon consumes Soul Jades or Soul Jade Tokens, which can be obtained in daily quests and various events. Ten Soul Jade Token Shards can be combined into one complete token.

• Each player gets a free daily Summoning opportunity – take advantage of this. Another way to acquire new characters is to collect character shards. These shards can be combined into redeeming new characters to join the team line-up and fight or used to promote characters you already own for leveling up. Character shards can be collected from events, specific levels, and Summon Events.

7. Take on a New Challenge Within Elite Mode to Earn Even More Valuable Rewards

• When you reach level 18, Elite Mode will be unlocked. Elite mode is solely combat-oriented. You can deploy nine characters in total, including three-assist formation positions. The assist characters can use their Rage Skills to support the main formation. Elite Mode consumes more Stamina, with each battle costing 12 Stamina. Elite Mode will grant you more EXP and Gold, and occasionally rarer items such as Tenshintai and gear drawings. Gear upgrade scrolls are only obtainable through Elite Mode.

8. Compete in the Battle Arena

• In the Battle Arena, each season lasts for one month. Each player has five free combat rounds each day. After your free daily combat rounds are used up, you can use Soul Jades Battle Arena Tickets to continue battling. Points and honor will be awarded for each battle you win, and but deducted for each you lose. Points will increase your ranking in the season, while honor can be used to buy various gear in the arena store. Players will receive daily prizes depending on their rank. At the end of each season, prizes will be given out based on the final season ranking.

9. War Souls!

• War Souls bring a number of vital bonuses to your characters, especially for their rage attacks. Each character has four War Soul Slots. Whenever a character reaches their Blue quality, the first War Soul slot will be unlocked. When a character reaches Blue +2, Purple +2 and Orange Quality, the second, third and fourth slots will then be unlocked.

10. Join a Squad and Battle Together with Fellow Soul Reapers

• In the original story, there are thirteen squads in Soul Society. In Bleach: Immortal Soul, there is also a squad function in the game. In addition to befriending fellow Soul Reapers, there are many added benefits to joining a Squad. Whenever a squad levels up, your Squad Power and Squad Ranking will increase, and all members in that squad can claim gift packs corresponding to squad level and other random rewards. Players will also be able to collect more rewards such as character shards via methods such as mini-games.

See Also