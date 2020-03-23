How to Make a Bridge in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

When players first get started in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they will be stuck on just one part of the island, but eventually, the game opens up to the entire thing.

Players will be quickly able to cross the rivers very early on in the game, but that won’t necessarily help any of the residents you have on your island go over there.

Instead, you’ll need to get a bridge built so your island inhabitants can travel across the river safely. Unfortunately, this will require a bit of progression in the game beforehand, but we can assure you that it’ll be absolutely worth it.

After a few days of playing and upgrading the island, such as getting the museum and Nook’s Cranny built, Tom Nook will make an offer to you.

If you’ve been hard at work inviting new residents to your island, you will need to plot out a spot for them to live, which is when Tom Nook will suggest you build a bridge.

How to Build a Bridge

The bridge will be an absolute game-changer as it’ll allow you to expand your town out even further, instead of clumping everything together on the tiny island.

Tom Nook will give you the blueprint to making the bridge, which means you’ll need to be on the hunt for some more supplies.

For what it’s worth, the supplies won’t be too hard to track down as you’ll only need the following:

Log Stakes (0/4)

Clay (0/4)

Stone (0/4)

Log stakes are made at the DIY station and will require three wood to create. You can gather this wood by simply swinging your axe at a tree, so it won’t take long to gather up this material.

Clay and stone can be found from the rocks on your island, which can be gathered by either hitting them with a shovel or axe.

Once you get these materials, head back to a DIY station and get this bridge built.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

