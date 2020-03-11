How to Download Free Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack

To celebrate the launch of the new battle royale mode of Modern Warfare, Warzone, Activision and Sony have teamed up to offer PS4 players an exclusive cosmetic bundle called the Warzone Combat Pack.

This isn’t all that surprising as Sony tends to offer special bundles like this for many games including Apex Legends and Fortnite. However, many of these bundles are just trapped on the PS4, meaning it’s not really all that exclusive since everybody has them.

Warzone has the benefit of being crossplay with every platform, meaning PS4 players are able to flaunt their exclusive cosmetics to those who are playing on Xbox One and PC.

Since Warzone is completely playable without the need of having a PS Plus membership, something Microsoft can’t say about their Xbox Live Gold service, Sony is throwing players who do subscribe a bone.

If you are an active PS Plus subscriber, here’s what you’ll have to do to claim this free set.

Call of Duty: Warzone Combat Pack Download and Contents

First things first, let’s take a look at everything included in this pack. There’s a lot up for grabs here, so make sure you get it at your earliest convenience.

1 Operator Skin

1 Weapon Blueprint

1 Double XP Token

1 Calling Card

1 Weapon Charm

1 In-Game Watch

In order to get your hands on all of this gear, all you’ll have to do is head on over to this link and “purchase” it. There currently doesn’t appear to be an expiration date for the bundle, but it will likely not last forever.

Remember, even if you don’t play on PS4, you’re still able to download this pack. All you’ll need is an active PS Plus subscription. If you download this and let the subscription lapse, you’ll still keep the contents, so you can grab the service for a month and download everything available if you’d like.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available now for PS4, Xbox One and PC completely free of charge.