Every Easter Egg in Call of Duty: Warzone

The brand-new battle royale title from Infinity Ward, called Call of Duty: Warzone, features an absolutely gigantic map that is actually jam-packed with easter eggs for players to discover.

Of course, having some knowledge of past Call of Duty titles will help when you’re actively searching them out, but there are some spots that won’t require players to have played any of the previous games.

Located across the map are a variety of computers, keypads, and phones that players are able to interact with. As of right now, it doesn’t sound like anybody has been able to crack the code of what they are, but we suspect it won’t take too terribly long.

Things like teddy bears have also been found scattered around the map, but they too have no meaning as of yet. It’s interesting to see Infinity Ward sprinkle surprises like this around the map and it has actually started to tell a story of some sort.

Reddit user BirchTreeMilk has rounded out a collection of all the easter eggs found on the map so far, and there’s a good chance that these aren’t the only ones.

Many of these objects can actually be interacted with, so we might be on the verge of a Fortnite or Apex Legends type storyline here, which would be very cool to see.

We know the Call of Duty series is capable of telling a good story, and it happened as recently as the Modern Warfare campaign, so let’s see if things can carry over to the battle royale mode.

We are still waiting on players to figure out exactly what all this means, but we’re definitely excited to see. With Call of Duty 2020 on pace to release later this year, it would be an excellent site to see the Modern Warfare BR still actively developed and supported for years to come.

Call of Duty: Warzone is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.