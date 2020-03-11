Call of Duty: Warzone Has a Frustrating Loot Feature

Like Black Ops 4 before, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare now has a battle royale mode called Warzone.

Instead of forcing players to purchase an entire game for the mode, Infinity Ward and Activision made Warzone a free-to-play experience.

As a result, thousands upon thousands of players are checking out the game and seeing what it has to offer.

On the surface, it’s a solid battle royale title with pretty much everything players should expect. However, there’s actually a very frustrating “feature” that is currently plaguing the game.

When you kill a player, the idea is they’d drop their loot all over the ground and allow you to scoop it all up. While that does happen most of the time, there’s actually a way to avoid it.

Some players have discovered that if they are downed, they can just completely leave the game and take all of their loot with them. Not only that, but by doing this, they will also take a confirmed kill with them too.

Reddit user Ianova brought attention to this and it’s hard to tell if this is actually working as intended or if it’s actually a bug.

Having a kill taken from you is already frustrating as it gets, but having the loot stolen from you is a bit much.

In Warzone, unlike many other battle royale games on the market, if you down an opponent and someone then comes in and cleans up, you would still get credit for the kill.

There have already been numerous complaints about this, so there’s a chance Infinity Ward could be tweaking this in the very near future. At the end of the day, it’s not a huge deal, but it’s certainly demoralizing to see your hard work stolen away from you.

Call of Duty: Warzone is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC completely free of charge.

