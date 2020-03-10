Does Call of Duty: Warzone Have Skill-Based Matchmaking?

After a much-anticipated launch, Call of Duty: Warzone is finally out and players are jumping into the new battle royale mode.

As an added bonus to those who haven’t yet purchased Modern Warfare, or those who have no intention to, Warzone is a completely free-to-play experience that supports up to 150 players.

With there being so many people in a single lobby, many are wondering if skill-based matchmaking is in the game. The addition of SBMM into games like Modern Warfare, Apex Legends, and Fortnite has been a constant source of criticism among players.

However, Infinity Ward has confirmed skill-based matchmaking is not present in Warzone. What this means is players of all skill will be found in any given lobby instead of people all around your skill level.

For some players, this can be detrimental as it means you could never have a chance to win, but for many, it will create a more laid back and casual experience.

This news comes from Infinity Ward developer Pat Kelly, which was confirmed by CLG Marksman and Call of Duty news account charlieINTEL.

“Again, in regards to matchmaking, Infinity Ward’s studio head Pat Kelly told us that there is no skill based matchmaking in any large player count modes in Modern Warfare, and that will include Warzone.”

Again, in regards to matchmaking, Infinity Ward's studio head Pat Kelly told us that there is no skill based matchmaking in any large player count modes in Modern Warfare, and that will include Warzone. https://t.co/0pJyMvyNMA — Call of Duty Warzone News (@charlieINTEL) March 10, 2020

Since Warzone boasts a whopping 150 players in the match, that would definitely make it fall under a “large player count” mode, which means it is free from the grasps of SBMM.

Of course, that doesn’t mean it’ll always remain absent, but for the time being, it’s not in there, making this a perfect time to dive in if you’re not a fan of the mode.

Call of Duty: Warzone is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC and it’s completely free-to-play and standalone from Modern Warfare.

Read More: How to Get Contracts in Call of Duty: Warzone