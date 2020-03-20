Can You Move Blather’s Tent in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is full of adorable, quirky animals that each have their own motives, jobs, and personalities. One of these is Blathers, who runs the museum on your island. After summoning him to the island via donating 5 different animals to Tom Nook, you’ll be asked to place his tent anywhere on the island. This will be his temporary residence until it’s eventually replaced with the museum. However, many are wondering can move Blather’s tent after it’s been set?

Yes and no.

You cannot move Blather’s tent once it has been placed, but you will be able to move the museum. Once you place Blather’s tent he will request 15 new species of bugs, fish, or fossils. Donating these will allow him to open up the museum where his tent previously was. This might be fine at first, but if you’re someone who doesn’t like to haphazardly drop buildings everywhere this can be concerning.

Thankfully, for the low, low price of 50,000 Bells, you can move the museum after it has been constructed. To do this, you will need to wait for the Resident Service tent to be upgraded to a building. About a week after starting your game, Tom Nook will announce that the tent is being converted. Since there’s nothing you can do, just wait until the building is open to the public.

Once you’re allowed inside, go and speak to Tom Nook about moving the museum. He will request 50,000 Bells and give you a kit to select the new location with. This is a very, very expensive investment so take your time deciding where you want the museum to go. After all, you don’t want to dump hundreds of thousands of Bells because you keep messing up where to place it.

See Also