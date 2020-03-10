How to Get Contracts in Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone is officially live, so it’s time to dive into the latest battle royale and see what’s different. Unlike the vast majority of battle royale games, Warzone actually introduces secondary objectives outside of just winning. Dubbed “Contracts,” these secondary missions are designed to reward skilled players with extra gear, experience, and cash. However, you won’t have a contract right away, as you’ll need to seek these out as you explore the massive map.

Just like loot, where a contract spawns is completely random. When you’re exploring look for a floating briefcase with a big yellow magnifying glass on it. This is a contract and picking it up will instantly assign you one of three different types of missions – Scavenger, Bounty, or Recon. Looking at the contract you can see what type of mission it is, along with what the rewards will be for completing it.

Scavenger requires players to hunt down three designated loot crates somewhere nearby, while Recon tasks teams with securing a control point. The most difficult of the three is bounty, which requires you to kill a certain player. This is easier said than done since there are a ton of factors that could fail this contract. All of these will also have a timer, so make sure to complete them before the clock hits zero!

Remember to always be on the lookout for contracts, as they serve as the best way to get some high tier gear. This is especially true if you’re redeploying and most areas are picked clean.