How to Customize Furniture in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Once players are finished getting all settled into their island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the next step is making sure everything else is in tip-top shape.

Players will want to make sure they get their museum, Nook’s Cranny, as well as several residents on the island.

In the process of getting more island inhabitants, Tom Nook will ask for you to create some furniture for the houses you put down. It’s here that’ll you realize there’s more to having a house than just a hay bed and a Nintendo Switch.

After progressing through the game, Tom Nook will eventually greet players upon startup that he’s holding a workshop that will show players how to customize their furniture.

By this, we mean that wooden wardrobe you built can actually be painted a different color, and the table you built can also be decorated with not only a new color but a tablecloth as well.

This is definitely something players will want to get their hands on, especially our more artistic ones.

Here’s how to customize your furniture in New Horizons.

How to Customize Furniture

The first thing you’ll have to do to unlock the customization options is go to Tom Nook’s workshop.

He’ll ask you to make a wood wardrobe, which can be done by collecting wood, of course. Once this is done, head back to him and he’ll show you how to put a fresh paint job on your wardrobe.

Once this tutorial is wrapped up, Nook will reward you with 50 customization kits which will be used to enhance all of the furniture you buy.

You’ll find that if you’re an avid designer, you’ll quickly blow through these kits, but not to worry as you can easily replenish them at Nook’s Cranny.

Now that you know how to fully customize your furniture, start finding more DIY recipes and get to work on making the island the best it can possibly be!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.