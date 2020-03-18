Dead by Daylight Mobile Debuts in April on iOS & Android

The hit asymmetrical horror title from BHVR, Dead by Daylight, is finally going mobile and while we knew it’d be arriving in 2020, the developers have officially confirmed the release date.

On April 16, players will finally be able to get their hands on the game. For those out there who are a fan of free things, those who pre-register have a chance to get some free goodies.

If there are 500,000 pre-registers total, it will unlock the first tier, the second will be unlocked at 750,000, and 1 million will earn the final one. Here’s a look at what players can earn just by signing up.

Tier 1 (500K pre-reg): Weekend Shirt | Surf Tone; Hooded Training Top; Two-tone Coat; The Scarecrow; 2000 Iridescent Shards

Tier 2 (750K): Watermelon Pants; Sports Leggings; Red Flash Boots; Marked Spike Maul; 3000 Iridescent Shards

Tier 3 (1M): Preppy Flatcap; Jogging Headband; Colorful Headscarf; Bill Overbeck; 5000 Iridescent Shards

If players are at all interested in playing the mobile version of Dead by Daylight, there’s little reason to not actually pre-register since it’ll just be free goodies.

One thing that could give pause to players is how the game will run across the plethora of mobile devices that are actually available in the world.

Considering how the Nintendo Switch is far from being considered one of the more powerful consoles in the world, the fact DBD even runs on it is quite impressive.

If Dead by Daylight runs fine on the Switch, it’s hard to imagine it’ll run any worse on a phone.

BHVR and NetEase say the game will be fully optimized for mobile and feature new controls carefully crafted for both smartphones and tablets.

Dead by Daylight Mobile releases April 16 for iOS and Android. If you’re one of the six people out there still holding on to a Windows Phone, it’s looking like you’ll be out of luck with this release.

