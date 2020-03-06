When Does Diablo 3 Season 20 Begin? Start Time Revealed

With Season 19 of Diablo 3 now complete, players now have their eyes set on Season 20, and it’s a lot sooner than you’d expect.

Blizzard likes to take two weeks off between seasons, which is also a much-needed break for many players as the grind of a season is nonstop.

Season 20 of Diablo 3 is set to begin on March 13, which is just enough time for players to get hyped up for some new content. In Season 20, Blizzard is going to debut three new class sets, which will possibly allow for players to try out some new builds this time around.

Of course, that’s not the only change that’s going to take place this season, as Blizzard released a whole patch worth of changes.

On top of that, there will be a brand-new theme called Season of the Forbidden Archives. This theme will revamp the Kanai’s Cube and will give the option to select Legendary powers from weapon, armor, or jewelry.

Blizzard explains this means you could select three armor powers, three weapon powers, three jewelry powers, or any other combination across all of the categories.

This sounds like it’ll give players much more power over how they build their class and even allow them to come up with some wacky combos of their own.

Wizards, Barbarians, and Witch Doctors each get the new set, so we’ll expect to see a lot of you running around this season as one of those three.

Of course, you never want to fix what’s not broken, so if you want to remain playing your regular class, you can continue to do so.

With Season 20 just right around the corner, it’ll be interesting to see if the meta switches up for any of the classes.

Diablo 3 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. The new season will debut on each platform simultaneously on March 13.

