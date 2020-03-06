How to Get Farmboy Luke Outfit in Star Wars Battlefront 2

The month of March is perfect for all of the original trilogy fans in Star Wars Battlefront 2 as the developers have finally moved forward in the Age of Rebellion.

As part of this wave of content, DICE is making a special Farmboy Luke skin available again. This would, of course, be the now-iconic outfit that Luke was wearing throughout the A New Hope until he ditched it in favor of a Stormtrooper disguise.

If you remember, Luke did actually wield a lightsaber while wearing this outfit, albeit for a very limited time, so things shouldn’t feel too out of place seeing him running around the battlefield.

To unlock this skin, players will have to log into Star Wars Battlefront 2 between March 6 and 9, and they will have to play in the co-op mode.

The quest is called “It’s Not Impossible” and players will have to eliminate 150 enemies in co-op to unlock the skin. There are no additional strings attached, so this will actually be a pretty easy outfit to get if you are will to put the time in.

Outside of that, there’s not a whole lot else happening this weekend, but things will be ramping up again next weekend when a Princess Leia skin is up for grabs.

Of course, every Wednesday features double XP and the month closes out with a triple XP event.

If you’re on the fence about getting back into Battlefront 2, now would be a perfect time to do so. All of the content that’s coming to the game is free and the developers have fully fleshed out the prequel era and now they are finally showing the original trilogy some love.

No matter what era you’re most fond of, there’s something for everybody, so jump onto the virtual battlefront and pick a side.

Star Wars Battlefront 2 is available now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

