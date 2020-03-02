Does Final Fantasy 7 Remake Demo Progress Carry Over to Retail?

Square Enix surprised PS4 owners on March 2 when it was discovered that a Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo was available for free.

This would be the first time many players get to explore the world of Midgar as it will be seen in the upcoming game.

On top of this, it will also give players a chance to play around with the new combat system, which has completely been revamped from when we last saw the game way back on the original PlayStation.

Of course, it’s not the entire game that’s included in the demo, and the entire game isn’t even the original entire game. We know, that sounds confusing, but the first installment of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake will only include the Midgar section, which made up the few opening hours of the original version.

Take out Mako Reactor 1 in the Final Fantasy VII Remake demo, available now on PS4 : https://t.co/w4InSlCysm pic.twitter.com/GhE4EYSTNb — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 2, 2020

While this is an excellent chance to try out the game and see if you like it, unfortunately, none of the progress you make in it will actually carry over to the official retail release.

Square Enix didn’t actually give much of a reason as to why this is the case, but part of it could be they didn’t want players to grind too much and go into the full release with a completely overpowered party.

At the very least, players will be able to get a feel for what they like and don’t like about the game ahead of its April release.

In the store page, Square also notes that content may differ from the demo to the actual release, so that could have been another reason why they made the decision that they did.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake will release for PS4 on April 10. If you download this demo before May 11, you’ll also be able to claim a special FF7 theme for your PS4 background.