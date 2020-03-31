All Fish & Bugs Coming To Animal Crossing: New Horizons in April

While the first month of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was an abbreviated one, April will represent a full range of content for players to experience.

To kick off the month, players will be able to dive right into the Bunny Day festivities, which will bring a variety of egg-related content to the world of New Horizons.

Another thing to be on the lookout for is an abundance of new critters making an appearance on your island. We already know what fish and what bugs will be disappearing once the new month rolls around, but we haven’t yet talked about what will be replacing them.

Since Animal Crossing is a game that changes with the seasons, it makes sense for the game’s fauna to change as well.

Let’s take a look and see everything that’s new starting April 1.

All New Fish & Bugs Coming in April

Out with the old and in with the new! Players will be able to fill out their Critterpedia next month and here’s just what they’ll be able to fill it with.

New Fish

Crawfish

Guppy

Seahorse

Surgeonfish

Clownfish

Neon Tetra

Zebra Turkeyfish

New Bugs

Agras Butterfly

Atlas Mith

Common Bluebottle

Darner Dragonfly

Flea

Madagascan Sunset Moth

Long Locust

Jewel Beetle

There’s certainly a lot for players to look forward to in this coming month, and it also means there will be more opportunities to earn bells.

Remember, bells are what makes the world go round in Animal Crossing as you’ll always need a supply of them to upgrade your island and grow your house.

Finding more exotic fish and bugs can go a long way to improving your income, so the beginning of a month is always an exciting time to play New Horizons.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.