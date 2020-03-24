All Fish Leaving Animal Crossing: New Horizons in March

Although Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a game you can largely play to yourself, it’s actually part of a persistent world complete with season changes that bring new fish and bugs to your island.

If you have your eyes set on filling up Blathers’ museum with every type of fish out there, or if you’re sick of catching the same ones over and over since the game released, we have some good news for you.

As we go into the month of April, some of the fish you’ve come to know and love (or hate) through the end of March will be rotated out in exchange for some new ones.

In total, there will be six fish leaving for northern hemisphere players, which is what this post will be covering. If you’re in the southern hemisphere then you’ll be looking at a different set of fish joining and leaving.

Every Fish Leaving in March 2020

There’s still time to catch these fish and get them added to the museum before they are gone forever, but time is rapidly running out.

Here’s a look at all of the fish leaving this month:

Bitterling

Football Fish

Sea Butterfly

Stringfish

Sturgeon

Yellow Perch

It’s a mixture of river and ocean fish, so you’re going to see the fish mixed up all over your island.

Animal Crossing is a game that encourages players to play each day, which means it’s a good thing the developers are able to rotate things in and out with regularity.

If you want to get your museum filled up in a hurry, you can make the decision to skip forward a bit and catch all of the fish from the later months.

Doing this will not allow you to get involved with the seasonal events, as those will be released as game updates, but you’ll be able to experience the other parts of the game.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

