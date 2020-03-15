Trials of Osiris is back, so it’s time to grab your Dust Rock Blues, clean off that Hardlight, and grab some boons from Saint-14. The premiere Destiny 2 PvP endgame, Trials of Osiris tasks two teams of 3 to battle it out in an Elimination game mode. Losing three times kicks you from the activity, forcing you to start all over again. However, if you manage to win 7 times without losing then you will get to visit The Lighthouse and get some terrific endgame loot.

Along with the new armor and weapons, Bungie has implemented a new title for players to chase. With only five triumphs, this seal has the shortest amount of requirements, mainly because of how difficult going flawless actually is.

Here’s a breakdown of how to get the Flawless title in Destiny 2:

1. Complete the Trials of Osiris Badge

Dubbed “Veteran Disciple,” you’ll need to earn all of the loot available in Trials of Osiris with the exception of shaders and emblems. This includes armor and weapons, all of which can only be obtained by winning Trials of Osiris matches, turning in Trials of Osiris tokens to Saint-14, or going flawless. There are five armor pieces and weapons you need to get, so this will take multiple weeks to actually acquire.

While it was previously believed that armor was for those who only went flawless, Bungie later confirmed it will be available as a normal drop. Remember, gear is on a weekly rotation so it’s impossible to obtain everything in one day. This will take multiple-weeks, so make sure to check what items are available.

Trials of Osiris Veteran Disciple Gear:

Trials of Osiris Armor Set

The Summoner (Auto Rifle)

The Scholar (Scout Rifle)

Exile’s Curse (Fusion Rifle)

Astral Horizon (Shotgun)

Tomorrow’s Answer (Rocket Launcher)

Eye of Sol (Sniper Rifle)

Once you get all of this gear then you’ll automatically complete the badge and this triumph. You should use this time to practice and hone your loadout to ensure that you optimally perform for the next triumphs.

2. Carry Someone to Flawless

After you go flawless, you will need to then bring someone to The Lighthouse who has never been there before. Commonly known as “carrying,” this step may take a few tries since some players will not be as proficient at slaying Guardians as you. We suggest that the non-flawless player picks up the Passage of Mercy so they can have one loss and still go flawless.

If you need someone to play with, check out websites such as DestinyLFG and look for players needing a flawless run. Remember, only the people carrying someone will unlock this triumph, not the person getting flawless for the first time.

3. Win 10 Matches After Achieving 7 Wins

The next step is to win ten matches after you have already won seven games during the Season of the Worthy. It doesn’t matter if you have a few losses on your card, so long as you’ve already achieved seven wins. Unless your team is exceptional at PvP, this step will take multiple attempts. Once you lose three times the card will be revoked and you’ll need to earn seven wins once again. We suggest you try to complete this step in pieces since it’s the least intensive aspect of this title.

4. Complete a Flawless Passage of Confidence

This one is pretty simple, as it requires you to go flawless with the Passage of Confidence boon equipped. Only unlockable after you’ve gone flawless, this boon awards players a second Trials of Osiris drop for reaching the lighthouse. Given how many times you have to go flawless for this title, we don’t expect this step to be too difficult.

5. Go Flawless Across 4 Different Maps

The final triumph might be confusing for newcomers, especially if you’re unfamiliar with Trials of Osiris. Every week one map is selected for this mode and will not change during the entire run of Trials until the Weekly Reset. So if the map is Midtown, it will be Midtown all weekend no matter how many times you play Trials of Osiris.

For this triumph, you’ll need to go flawless across four different maps/weeks. So every time you go flawless, make a mental note of what the map is. Remember, every map has different sniping lanes, positions, and advantages so take some time understanding the level before hopping into Trials. Understanding the map and different rotations players will make is a huge benefit – especially in hectic firefights.

