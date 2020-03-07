Fortnite Deadpool Week 4 Challenges & Rewards Leaked

Now that the third week of Fortnite Deadpool challenges has been made available, players have their eyes set towards the future.

Fortunately, the fourth week is already available for players to get a look at and they’ll require players to once again go into an actual match.

The Week 3 challenges made players destroy toilets, which was actually quite easy to do, but Week 4 is asking them to now deal damage to opponent’s structures.

This means walls, roofs, floors, and ramps are all up for grabs. Let’s take a look at the full set of challenges for the upcoming week.

Deadpool Week 4 Challenges

These leaked challenges are thanks for Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, who has previously uncovered the traditional challenges as well as the past Deadpool ones.

Find Deadpool’s katanas (0/2)

Deal damage to opponent’s structures (0/10000)

Deadpool Week 4 Challenges pic.twitter.com/HoQ0dqFurg — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2020

The katanas will more than likely be located around the HQ like his plunger, letter to Epic and chimichangas have been so far.

However, players will actually have to encounter some enemies if they want to deal damage to structures. While 10,000 damage might sound like a lot, it’s important to note that even a wood wall has a decent amount of health.

If you come across the remains of what was a build battle, all it takes is a couple well-placed sticks of C4 and this challenge is done no problem.

Completing just one of these objectives rewards players with the katana back bling, so it’s worth doing just for that alone.

Deadpool Backbling pic.twitter.com/0EfPeRy0Jv — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 3, 2020

Finishing both of the challenges will give players a healthy amount of Battle Pass experience, so if you’re looking to finish that off a bit quicker, that is what you’ll have to do.

These challenges won’t actually release until next Friday since Deadpool doesn’t like to compete with the game’s traditional challenges. When you don’t see them live on Thursday, you’ll know that’s what’s going on.

If you’re behind on the challenges, head on over to our hub here and get caught up in a flash!

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now on all platforms.

Read More: Fortnite Season 2 Leak Reveals Upcoming Faction Wars LTM