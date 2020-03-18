Fortnite Deadpool Week 5 Challenges & Reward Leaked

Another week of Deadpool challenges are upon us in Fortnite Week 5 and it’s sounding like this could be the toughest week yet.

When the challenges first started, all they required was for players to search around the challenges screen to get them done, but recent weeks have required players to actually go into matches to get things done.

In Week 5, players will once again be tasked with that, and they’ll have to visit various landmarks.

The challenge doesn’t specify whether all of this has to be done in one match, and if it doesn’t, that’ll certainly be a bonus.

Let’s take a look at what players will have to get done for the Deadpool challenges in Week 5.

Deadpool Challenges Week 5

Players will have the opportunity to earn a new loading screen along with much-needed experience for leveling up the Battle Pass.

If you’re one of those people who rely on challenges to level up, then this will be greatly appreciated.

Find Deadpool’s stuffed unicorn (0/1)

Embrace the rainbow by visiting the Red, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Purple Steel Bridges (0/1)

The unicorn will more than likely be around the base, as has become the status quo each week, but the bridges will be found all across the map, they just require some hunting down.

Like the previous leaks of the Deadpool challenges, this comes courtesy of Fortnite leaker FireMonkey.

Deadpool sure does make the players do some strange stuff, but if it means rewards and experience, we’ll just have to do them.

Last week’s challenges rewarded players with his katanas as a back bling, so we’re actually getting a bit closer to having Deadpool available as a skin.

It seems likely the challenges will be drawn out until the end of the season, but that’s ok if it means all players get a free skin. Some recent leaks have even suggested Deadpool could make an appearance in the game as a boss, but it remains to be seen.

If you’re behind on the challenges, you can catch up in a flash with our Deadpool challenge hub right here.