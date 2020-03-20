Fortnite Deadpool Challenges: Red, Yellow, Green, Blue & Purple Steel Bridge Locations

For this week’s Fortnite Deadpool challenges, players are tasked with visiting a variety of different bridges across the map.

In true Deadpool fashion, he wants everyone to “embrace the rainbow,” which is why he wants players to visit all of these colored bridges.

It’s important to note that he doesn’t specify players have to visit them all in one match, so don’t stress out too much if you aren’t able to get this done all at once. It’s definitely the hardest of his two challenges, but it shouldn’t be too difficult.

It is a lot to get done in just one match, and it’s even more difficult if you don’t know the locations of these bridges off the top of your head.

In case you’re having any trouble, we’ve tracked down all of the locations for you, so all you’ll have to do is take a look at this map below, and all of your questions will be answered.

Red, Yellow, Green, Blue & Purple Steel Bridge Locations

There are five different spots we have to hit here, which can easily be done by landing at these specific locations each match.

Doing this would almost guarantee an early death, but it would be a simple way to complete these challenges.

With Deadpool being so popular, and only two challenges releasing a week, it’s almost guaranteed these bridges will be hot spots, at least early on. This week will not unlock the skin, so you could put it on the backburner for the time being.

However, if you’re relying on challenges to level up your Battle Pass, then this will be something you’ll want to prioritize first.

There are many bridges to hit, and players won’t be able to swarm them all in one match, so chances are you will be safe if you float around in the air and scout it all out first.

If you’re behind on the Deadpool challenges, you can get caught up in a hurry with our hub here.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now.