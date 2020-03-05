How to Land at The Rig, Hydro 16 & Logjam Woodworks in Fortnite

Like Brutus before her, TNTina is asking players in Fortnite Week 3 to land at certain locations on the map for her challenges.

The locations in question include The Rig, Hydro 16, and the Logjam Woodworks. This can be an issue if you don’t exactly know where these spots are on the spot, but luckily, we have you covered on that end.

You can also rest easy knowing that you won’t have to land at all of these spots in the same match, so you can definitely take your time with them.

Finding locations to complete your challenges in is easier than ever now thanks to the new challenge tab introduced in Season 2, but in case you still need some extra help, then look no further.

The Rig, Hydro 16 & Logjam Woodworks Locations in Fortnite

Players who have been playing since Chapter 2 launched a possibly already familiar with these spots, but if you’re just dropping in with Season 2, or if you need a refresher, then here you go.

All of these spots are located in the bottom left corner of the map, so you won’t be stretched all across the world to finish these ones.

The Rig is the named location off the coast of Slurpy Swamp, while the Logjam Woodworks will be north of that, just south of Holly Hedges, and Hydro 16 will be the dam that empties into the lake above Misty Meadows.

All players will have to do is land at each of these locations just once to knock out this challenge from TNTina. Like we said, it’s not too difficult to complete, it just comes down to knowing where all of the spots are.

Given this is the first day the challenge is live, expect to run into a lot of resistance at these spots considering many players are looking to complete to the same set of objectives that you are.

Fortnite Season 2 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and PC.

