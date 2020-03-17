How to Get the Fourth Horseman Catalyst in Destiny 2

The Fourth Horseman exotic shotgun is now in Destiny 2 along with a catalyst for this weapon. Originally introduced in Destiny 1, the Fourth Horsman is a fully automatic shotgun that deals high damage. It’s ideal for dropping tough foes such as Champions and even some bosses. While acquiring this weapon is fairly simple, you’ll need a bit of luck on your side to get the catalyst. At the time of writing this only one source is known to drop the catalyst, however, this could change in the future.

You can get the Fourth Horseman catalyst from Seraph Tower Public Events. It’s a random drop at the end of the activity when you open the chests. The drop rate is unknown, but given it’s tied to a seasonal event we suspect it’s slightly higher than most catalysts. This is the only way you can get it, so make sure to hop into this activity with a few friends. Remember, your objective is to keep enemies off the plates so they charge. Doing so will produce orange orbs that can be thrown into an orb hovering over the activate plate. Hitting it six times will give you some progress towards completing this event.

Masterworking this weapon gives you another round and a faster reload time. This makes an already deadly weapon even more impactful. If this gun becomes a new DPS weapon we suspect the catalyst will be a big requirement for a lot of endgame activities. Since you need to kill foes with this gun, we suggest just running either Escalation Protocol or the Blind Well. The high concentration of enemies and ammo will make ranking this catalyst up quite simple.

