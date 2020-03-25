How to Get the Galliard-42 XN7568 in Destiny 2

With the rise of auto rifles in Destiny 2’s PvP, a surprising weapon that most people have forgotten about is rising in popularity. First pointed out by Youtuber Aztecross Gaming, the Galliard-42 XN7568 is a weapon from the Black Armory season that was overshadowed at the time by a variety of other weapons. Obtainable before the majority of the forges even went online, the Galliard-42 XN7568 is a superb auto rifle thanks to its superb range, stability, and damage potential.

You can get the Galliard-42 XN7568 by completing forges or killing forge saboteurs. This is not tied to any bounties that Ava hands out, as it’s a random drop at the end from one of these two sources. Forge saboteurs randomly spawn on either Nessus (Artifact’s Edge/Glade of Echoes) or the EDZ (Outskirts/The Gultch). You’ll know when one is around because shields will appear around the Black Armory crates. Just shoot the shield drones hovering over the saboteurs to no longer make it immune and blast away until this fearsome foe dies! This is one of several weapons it can potentially drop, so keep an eye out for Legendary Engrams.

However, these foes don’t spawn quickly so we recommend just grinding out the Forge. This is an easy activity that can be easily completed, letting you farm for this weapon until you get a roll you want. Remember, some weapons (most likely including the Galliard-42 XN7568) will be rotating out in the near future.

If you are farming for this weapon, the god roll you want includes Rangefinder, Dynamic Sway (or Under Pressure), and Ricchoete Rounds. These perks in combination make it an exceedingly stable weapon that can rip apart Guardians from remarkable distances. We don’t expect to see a lot of these, but if you’re looking for one of the best auto rifles around then consider the Galliard-42 XN7568.

