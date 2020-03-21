How to Get Gulliver’s Communicator Parts in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As players continue to get settled in on their island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the game will still throw some curveballs.

Eventually, players will discover a seagull named Gulliver washed up on the beach unconscious. If you try and wake him up yourself, he will be unresponsive, but upon three, four, maybe even five shakes, he’ll wake up.

When he wakes up, he explains that his communicator device has broken, so he has no contact with his crew. While you can decide to not help him at all, it’s beneficial that you do so. All he asks is for you to track down five pieces of his device that he says broke apart on the beach.

It must’ve really exploded because you can find pieces of this all over the island. Here’s how to track down these five pieces in a hurry.

Where to Find Communication Parts

Players will have to stick to the beaches to find these parts, but they won’t necessarily be on the same beach you found Gulliver passed out on.

For my experience, I had to vault across the river and check on the far beaches, so that’s something to keep in mind.

What you’ll be on the lookout for is a little tiny hole in the sand that’s shooting out water. This has the chance to be other things outside of the parts in other circumstances, but when you’re specifically on the hunt for these, that’s what they’ll be.

These holes a quite small and as a result, they are quite easy to miss. My best advice would be to walk slowly across the beaches because running fast would cause you to potentially miss out on these dig sites.

Once you dig up five of these parts, head back to Gulliver and he’ll radio for his crew to come and pick him up. Be on the lookout for a gift in your mailbox from him in the future.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

