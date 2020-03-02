343 Industries Teases Halo Anniversary for PC

One of the most iconic games in history could be releasing on PC very soon. Posted on Twitter, developer 343 Industries released a brief teaser for Halo: Combat Evolved. Set to arrive in the Master Chief Collection, this is the second Halo title to arrive on PC. While available for Xbox One owners for years, the PC variation didn’t launch with every Halo game. Instead, 343 Industries decided to release each installment chronologically starting with Halo: Reach.

Now, the next chapter in the Halo storyline appears to be right around the corner. While no hard release date was given, it’s clear that Combat Evolved will drop quite soon. For the unfamiliar, this will be a completely updated version of the original including new graphics, audio, and enhanced cutscenes. Players will not only be able to enjoy the campaign but a handful of classic Halo maps. It’s unclear if all the levels will come with Halo Anniversary, as the store listing states that it will include a “bundle of some of the most beloved multiplayer maps in Halo history.”

Additionally, the remastered version of Halo: Combat Evolved allows players to switch between the old and new graphics on the fly. This allows users to see every change made to the game or simply enjoy the original aesthetic. Prior to this teaser, 343 Industries allowed 150,000 players to try Halo Anniversary. This helped the developer address various bugs for both the entire collection and original Halo.

Remember, if you just want Halo Anniversary you can purchase it separately on Steam. Alternatively, the Master Chief Collection is available on PC for all Xbox Game Pass owners.

