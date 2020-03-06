How to Destroy Structures With Propane Tanks in Fortnite

It’s no surprise that TNTina wants players to blow stuff up in Fortnite. With her set of challenges, she’s asking players to destroy 10 structures with propane tanks, which can be rather difficult if you don’t know where to look.

As is turns out, this isn’t really all that difficult since there is actually a spot on the map that is absolutely covered with propane tanks.

Unsurprisingly, it’s The Rig, which is the home of TNTina herself. All you’ll have to do is drop here and find the stockpile of propane.

It shouldn’t be too difficult as there will be entire rooms of these tanks. What’s special about them is you can actually pick them up and run around with them, so if you play your cards right, you can actually knock out two birds with one stone by eliminating both players and structures.

The propane tanks are signified by their red color and the word “KABOOM” written on the side of them. For that reason, they are very hard to miss.

If you throw the propane hard enough at a wall, it will ignite and explode, causing everything around it to be destroyed. Alternatively, you can just shoot the barrels and ignite them that way.

Whatever route you decide to take it, it’s all deadly. All things considered, this isn’t a difficult challenge to complete and shouldn’t take more than a match to do so.

With that said, The Rig is a very popular landing spot, possibly due to the challenge, so you’ll likely be running into a lot of resistance. You’ll just have to make sure you land first and locate the propane.

Once you’re able to do this, it’ll be smooth sailing from there. If things end up going south, you can always just take another match to get things done.

Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 is out now. While you’re here, make sure you check out this week’s Deadpool challenges as those are now available too.

