How to Get the Slingshot in Animal Crossing New Horizons

If you are new to Animal Crossing: New Horizons one of the first things you’ll want to do is gather as many DIY recipes as possible. Some of the most important are the various tools used to catch animals, cut down trees, or shoot down floating presents. For the latter, you’ll need a Slingshot, which isn’t a recipe you learn right away. Thankfully, earning this item’s recipe and making this item is extremely easy.

How to Get the Slingshot Recipe

The Slingshot recipe is available after you complete the DIY workshop with Tom Nook. This tutorial is available after the prologue when everyone is celebrating around the campfire. Once you complete the workshop, speak with Timmy Nook and examine his inventory. Tap the Right Trigger to open the Miscellaneous tab. Scroll down until you see some orange cards with a dark leaf on them. These are recipes, so highlight the Slingshot one and purchase it.

This recipe only costs 300 Bells, so if you’re strapped for cash just go fishing and sell what you catch. To craft the Slingshot you’ll need 5 pieces of Hardwood. Hardwood is obtained by hitting trees with the Flimsy Axe. Each tree can be hit three times and it has a chance to drop this item. Once you have the materials, go back to the bench and craft your brand new Slingshot.

Now you can shoot down those floating presents that drift by your island!

