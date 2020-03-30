How to Kill Hunter Gammas in Resident Evil 3

There are a lot of fearsome foes in the remake of Resident Evil 3, but some of the most intimidating is Hunter Gammas. These massive, mutated salamanders may seem slow, but they are capable of instantly killing Jill. Located almost exclusively in the sewers, Hunter Gammas can soak a lot of damage if you don’t know where to shoot or what they are weak against.

Since all this information is on a research note you can easily miss, Hunter Gammas will certainly prove frustrating for those not showering every inch of each room. Thankfully, they’re pretty easy to bring down if you are willing to hunt for a powerful weapon hidden in the sewers.

Hunter Gammas have two main weaknesses, both of which can be easily exploited. The first is shooting their mouth when they open it to attack. When you get close to this foe they will open they maw and charge towards you. Firing a single shotgun round into the mouth will stun the Hunter Gamma for a moment before it attempts to swallow you whole again. You’ll need to repeat this method 4 to 6 times depending on your difficulty.

Hunter Gamma Weaknesses

However, the best weapon against them is the grenade launcher with Flame Rounds. Hunter Gammas are extremely weak to fire and will typically die from a single grenade launcher shot. You can find the grenade launcher in the sewers Jill escapes too after the Nemesis chase sequence. Once in this location, follow the main path until you reach a fork in the road. Instead of going right, head left and into the Safe Room to find the grenade launcher.

This is a Hunter Gamma killing machine, so save your flame rounds for these enemies. If you run out of Flame Rounds, grenades are also effective, but you’ll typically need to follow-up with a few extra bullets to finish one. These foes will only appear in the sewer, with the exception of the Umbrella Labs’ storage area where a single one resides in a container.

If you just keep your distance and only strike when they open their mouths then these should be fairly easy foes to beat. Just make sure not to get to close to them otherwise Jill is going to end up as Hunter Gamma food.