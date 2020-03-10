How to Increase Your Health in Ori and the Will of the Wisps

If you want to survive the harsh world of Ori and the Will of the Wisps you’ll want to upgrade your cute little spirit guardian. Similar to the previous entry, you can increase your health in this game by obtaining a specific collectible or reaching certain campaign milestones. Finding these Life Cells is easier said than done, as they are scattered all throughout the massive map. Typically hidden in secret rooms or behind small puzzles, these act as rewards for those willing to venture off the main path.

It takes 2 Life Cells to increase Ori’s health by one node. Since there are a total of 20, this means you can earn 10 health nodes via Life Cells. When hunting for these items, always check any side room or hidden area. These are glowing green orbs so they may blend into the environment depending on where you are. Additionally, some Life Cells are unobtainable when you first arrive. Luckily the Life Cells will be marked on your map so you know exactly where to return once you obtain the correct power.

The other method for increasing your health is by completing specific moments in the campaign. We won’t reveal the details, but you can obtain a total of 4 additional health nodes by just playing the game. Although, this might not be enough since some of the end boss fights and areas are especially tricky. Instead, I strongly suggest you take the extra time and just hunt for Life Orbs every time you enter a new location. Even if you can’t get them, being able to come back later will make a big difference.