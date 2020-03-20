How to Get Iron Nuggets in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As players begin to progress in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, they’ll quickly discover they need to get their hands on a variety of different materials.

The island actually features quite a few things that can be used for DIY projects, but the problem is players don’t exactly know how to get their hands on a lot of them.

Something that will come in handy during your island renovation is the Iron Nugget. This pesky piece of material isn’t hard to get at all, but the game doesn’t explicitly tell you how to get your hands on one.

Where to Get Iron Nuggets

The Iron Nuggets can be found inside of the big rocks found across the island. However, you’ll see that simply interacting with the rocks won’t reward you with anything.

Instead, you’ll need the whack the rock with something hard. This means that players will have to craft either a shovel or axe, either of them works, and hit the rock with them. It doesn’t matter if your tool is flimsy either, so you can start collecting these nuggets as soon as you can!

You might discover that you need to eat some fruit before doing so. Players are able to eat up to 10 fruit at once, and these will give players a little burst in strength that allows them to smash through rocks that were otherwise thought to be impossible.

Once players hit the rock, they should hopefully see an Iron Nugget pop out that they can pick up off the ground. If they play their cards right, the rock could give off a couple more nuggets, making it a very valuable trip depending on the boulder.

It’s clear that Iron Nuggets will be important to collect, even Brie Larson agrees, so getting your hands on as many as you can as early as you can will be highly beneficial.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

