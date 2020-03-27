Best Island Tunes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Now that players are finally getting into the meat of what Animal Crossing: New Horizons has to offer, and that includes picking out the perfect island tune.

Picking the song of your people can be a difficult decision to make, especially since there are so many different options to choose from.

Coming up with an original song is extremely hard to do, but you don’t exactly have to do that. Instead, players have created popular pop culture songs and released them for players to mimic on their own islands.

For example, the viral “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” song from Netflix’s Witcher series is an idea that players could use.

As it turns out, there are a plethora of ideas you can choose from made form the community, so you don’t really have to do much thinking at all.

Where to Pick Out Your Tunes

Whether it’s the Imperial March from Star Wars or the theme from DOOM (2016), there’s a theme for you.

All of this is available on a website called Nooknet, where fans can upload their favorite island tunes.

If you want to test some songs for yourself, you can also play around with the tool and create some tunes before you bring them into the game fully.

At the end of the day, your island tune doesn’t really have an impact on how thriving your resort is but picking a nice song along with a flag can go a long way to making everything more appealing.

Now that your Resident Services building is constructed, you can start experiencing parts of New Horizons that weren’t available before.

Everything up to this point almost acts as a tutorial and now the game can truly begin. Make sure you start off strong with a catchy island tune.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

