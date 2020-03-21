How to Get a Ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

One of the things that caught fans by surprise in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons footage before launch was the fact players could use ladders to reach parts of the island that were otherwise unreachable.

Between that and the vaulting pole, New Horizons has given players more ways to traverse the world than ever. Early on in the game, the ability to cross rivers will become available, but getting your hands on a ladder is another thing entirely.

There are a variety of steps players will have to take first before getting their hands on this ladder, but we can say it will be well worth the time.

How to Get the Ladder

Stay with us here because there are several steps players have to take before they can start climbing cliffs.

The first thing players have to do is invite a new resident onto your island. You can do these by exchanging your hard-earned Nook Miles in exchange for a Nook Miles Ticket. Once you’re able to convince a villager to come on over, you can move onto the next step.

Unfortunately, now we’ll have to wait until Tom Nook provides the bridge construction kit that allows villagers to move back and forth between parts of the island.

You may notice that once you plop down your island enhancements, the initial space that’s available doesn’t really have a whole lot of space.

Before you can plot a spot for your new residents, you’ll need Nook to give you the bridge blueprints, which happens after you invite villagers over.

Get the bridge built, plot out the spots for your villages, and finally, players will gain access to the ladder.

You’ll know the deal is on when Tom Nook finally gives you a phone call and the recipe for the ladder. It’s a lot of steps to take, but this is what it takes to get the ladder. It’s definitely a good tool to have if you want to fully explore your island.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

