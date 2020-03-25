How to Grow a Money Tree in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

It’s no secret that bells, the Animal Crossing: New Horizons currency, are what makes the world go round.

If players want to keep on upgrading their house and purchasing new furniture or clothes, they’re going to need to make sure they have a constant income rolling in.

While many players can decide to keep the income rolling in by catching creatures such as tarantulas or gathering the various fruits, one of the easiest ways to earn bells is to plant a money tree.

That’s right ⁠–⁠ you can plant an actual money tree that will sprout bells from it. However, it’s not as simple as burying a bag of money, but it’s not too much more complex than that.

The first thing you’ll have to do is find the spot to plant the tree, which will actually be the hardest part of it all.

How to Get a Money Tree

The spot you’ll be on the lookout for is a glowing spot in the ground, which indicates a bag of money is buried on your island.

Whip out a shovel and dig in this spot, which should reward you with 1,000 bells. Now is when you have to make a decision. You can bury those same bells you dug up and when this tree grows, it’ll reward you with 3,000 bells.

Whatever amount you bury, provided it’s a round number, when it fully grows, the amount will triple.

For example, planting 5,000 bells will reward you with 15,000. This means players that have a ton of money banked up will be able to get rich fast and pay off their house loans rather quickly.

Of course, they’ll have to wait for the tree to reach maturity, but that won’t be an issue if you take advantage of time skipping. Everyone else will just have to wait a day or two.

We promise the wait will be worth it, no matter which route you decide to take. If you play your cards right, you should find a spot to plant a tree daily, so it will become a very consistent source of income.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.