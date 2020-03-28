How to Move Buildings in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Once your island gets rolling in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you might discover that everything isn’t laid out as well as you’d want it to be.

You do pick where all of the buildings go when you initially build them, but plans can change in a hurry and luckily, you won’t be stuck with the buildings in the same spot forever.

However, you will have to progress about a week into the game to get this option, but never late than never.

The moment you’ll be waiting for is for your Resident Services tent to be upgraded into the building, which will also bring Isabelle into the mix.

Once this happens, Tom Nook and Isabelle will set up shop in this new building, and they will each offer different services for your island.

Tom Nook lets you know that now that your island is continuing its expansion, you will be able to move around your buildings nad design your island in a more concise way.

How to Move Buildings

When your Resident Services building is all upgraded, head inside and fight all of your instincts to talk to Isabelle, but talk to Tom Nook instead.

You’ll have to choose the dialogue option about infrastructure, and pick the layout changes option.

From here, things will get expensive as moving things around on your island is not a service that Nook will provide for free.

For example, moving Nook’s Cranny will cost 50,000 bells, which isn’t an extremely high amount, but it’s certainly something that could be better spent elsewhere.

As you continue to upgrade your house, the loan payment goes into the range of millions of bells, so every single one counts.

Above all else, though, is what your island looks like, so we don’t blame you one bit if that’s what you want to prioritize. After all, it is you who has to live on your island, not us.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

