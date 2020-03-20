How to Move Your Tent in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Choosing where to plop your tent down in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a very important decision.

This is where you’ll be living for the foreseeable future and it’s also going to be where you’ll first start expanding on the island.

There’s a reason the game warns you about how permanent the tent location is when you set it. You even get a chance to preview its location, just to absolutely make sure that’s where you want it.

However, it’s not quite as permanent as the game wants you to believe, as when you progress a bit further into the game, you’ll have the option to pick it up and move it.

This ability doesn’t come within the first couple hours of the game, so it’s essential to operate as if you can’t move it, at least initially.

How Do You Move Your Tent?

When the time comes to move your tent, you’ll be able to do so at the Resident Services Center, the tent that Tom Nook and his family are holed up in.

After about a week of playing the game, yes, a whole week, the Nook’s tent will go through an upgrade and a whole variety of new options will be opened up.

One of these options will be the ability to move your tent and other buildings around on the island.

This won’t come cheap at all since it’s a 30,000 Bell toll to move it around. However, that’s a bit cheaper than moving some of the other buildings as those will cost 50,000 a pop.

This is why it’s important to pick a good location early on so you won’t have to shell out your hard-earned Bells on something like this.

With that said, at least it’s available as an option for some of the richer island goers.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

