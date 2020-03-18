5 Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

NARUTO X BORUTO NINJA TRIBES ― Tribes TrailerGather a team of your favorite shinobi from NARUTO and BORUTO anime series for intuitive one-tap ninja team battles! Play now on deskop browsers: https://go.enza.fun/nxbnt?_in=ad&_in_param=etc_597 Supported browser: Google Chrome 73.0 or later. Supported OS: Windows 8 or later, OS X v10 or later. Official site: https://en-narutoxboruto-tri.bn-ent.net/ Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/ninjatribes/ (C)2002 MASASHI KISHIMOTO / 2017 BORUTO All Rights Reserved. (C)BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Inc. 2020-03-09T06:00:12.000Z

Naruto and his equally talented shinobi son Boruto have returned to the wide world of mobile gaming.

Their latest mobile gaming venture sees both of their respective generations clash in Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes, a fun (and expectedly addictive) gacha RPG. You’ll be responsible for constructing nine-person teams, pushing them to victory in a heap of battles and building each shinobi up into an extra powerful ally. This ninjitsu filled mobile RPG gives you a lot to do and collect, so we’re here to make sure you succeed in every way imaginable. It’s time to gather your best ninjas and take down whoever’s bold enough to challenge you!

Here are the top five tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes:

1. The Right Team Composition is Always the Key to Victory

• When putting together a three-shinobi squad for each slot within a team lineup, you’ll want to make sure all three teams (Force, Spirit, and Energy) has a member composition that can activate Tribe Specials. Teams that can pull off attacks that put all three characters into action come in real handy for missions that ask you to pull off a three-chain attack. As for those battles that don’t require you to do so, letting the game auto edit a team for you is a viable option – the game usually picks your strongest shinobi most of the time.

• On the edit screen for each shinobi trio, click on the Tribe Specials tab to see which team composition can yield such a powerful signature move when the proper parameters are met. Those teams can eventually enhance and awaken their Tribe Specials, which makes them even more of a threat to the game’s tougher battle encounters.

• Be sure to strengthen each of the characters that are currently attached to a team and you’ll create a powerhouse trio whose speed gives them the advantage during most battles. Always keep those character letter strengths/weaknesses in mind when you look to land an attack – pick your most advantageous character (especially if they can activate a multi-person attack) and target them towards an enemy who’s weak against their class type.

2. Tackle All Those Missions!

• The Missions tab is home to Standard and Elite missions, plus Gold Rush and EXP Drills. When it comes to Standard Missions, always strive to earn a three-star rating on each one. That way, you can unlock the skip option for a mission you’ve already completed and farm EXP/items. Plus you can get your hands on extra chest goodies as you earn more stars during a particular chapter.

• Try to raise your Blessing Level to 10 and reach player level 20 so you can take advantage of the Skip Mission x50 option, which lets you earn even more EXP/items if you have enough stamina to do so. Reaching new player levels is done just by playing through the game normally while increasing your Blessing Level is done by spending your Shinobi Coins to fulfill various actions. That means you’ll need to use them in the Orochimaru Shop for certain purchases, spending them to perform summons and putting them towards extra perks in the Blessing Shop.

• As for Elite Missions, be sure to use up all the tries for each mission and also earn a perfect three-star rating while you’re at it. Applying this method will earn you plenty of EXP/items and way more Shinobi Fragments (you’ll need these to further upgrade your unlocked characters). And when it comes time to hop into Gold Rush and EXP Drills, be sure to use up all your tries for those as well. Doing this will bless you with a crazy amount of Ryo and EXP on a daily basis.

3. Spend Some Time Participating in Events

• As you reach new player levels, you’ll unlock all types of battle events. Those events include the Ninja Arena, Raid, Tower of Eternity, Joint Exercises and Ninja World Tournament. After you’ve spent some time completing a bunch of missions, hop into the events tab to spend a good amount of time with just one or two of those events battles.

• Each of the events gives you a certain number of tries before you’re locked out from playing them again, so use them all up before you head out. So for instance, use all of your five tries for Ninja Arena battles so you can earn daily, total point and match count rewards over time. Events are home to some amazing rewards, so be sure to participate in two battle types of your choice on a daily basis.

4. Make Sure You Tend to Your Timed Challenges

• You’ve probably spotted the Beginner Challenges tab on the bottom left side of the main menu already. Clicking on it takes you a whole other menu full of extra challenges to complete that gift you with awesome rewards.

• The only difference is is that these challenges are timed and must all be completed before the day limit expires. You’ll want to do that so you can earn the amazing reward that comes from doing so (for example, clearing all the Beginner Challenges gets you an SR-ranked Boruto Uzumaki). Every time a new list of timed challenges pop up, do your best to complete them all so you earn the themed reward advertised by it.

5. Your Daily Regimen Should Include the Following..

• Naruto x Boruto Ninja Tribes is extremely generous when you log in after the game’s reset period is reached. A ton of free rewards are thrown your way just for checking in, so it’s worth doing so on a daily basis. Over on the challenges tab, make it a habit of completing all of the daily ones (primary, secondary, and leveling) before you log off for the day. And when it comes to your summons, don’t forget to use up your free legend and item summon opportunities every day (when you’re forced to spend some form of currency on certain summon types, save up enough so you can always use the summon x10 option).

