NBA 2K20: How To Get This Version of Kobe Bryant in Your Game

There are some talented modders in the NBA 2K community. In some cases, they are able to create realistic player renders that are better than what you’ll find in the retail version of the game.

Guys like Shuajota and Arteezy are examples of an elite-level modder, and their collaboration on a recent mod of the late Kobe Bryant is phenomenal.

Take a look at the images above and some of the ones below.

Kobe Bryant PC Mod in NBA 2K20

Arteezy’s version of Kobe is one that depicts the legend at a more recent age. The facial hair, skin marks, and even the eyelid placement are impeccable.

Certainly not to be outdone, Shuajota’s original mod of the younger Kobe, which has been a version 2K has struggled to bring forth accurately, is rendered with insane detail in the post below:

The original 2K render is on the left, and Shuajota’s redo is on the right:

There is something about looking at the image on the right that makes you want to fire up 2K, put this Kobe on a Lakers squad, and go for 81 points against the Toronto Raptors.

How to Get This Version of Kobe Bryant

In case you own a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, and were hoping to get at one of these ultra-realistic mods on a console, I’m sorry to break the news to you, but it is PC only.

There is a process to downloading these image files, and ultimately replacing them in the back-end folders stored on your PC. This sort of access isn’t available on a PS4 or XB1, and quite frankly, many gamers prefer PC gaming because of the extra layer that modding presents.

If you’re interested and feel confident in potentially following the steps to getting this version of Bryant for your PC version of NBA 2K20, here is a full tutorial by Shuajota himself:

Kobe Bryant PC Mod Gameplay in NBA 2K20

If you take a look below, you’ll see some footage of me playing with modded versions of the young and more recent versions of Bryant.

Who is Shuajota?

Shuajota is the person largely to credit for the creation, and/or distribution of a lot of this work. Many of the top modders collaborate on the NLSC platform where they share work and do projects together, but as is the case with anything artistic, some are more talented than others.

Shuajota is without a question, one of the best in his field. He’s based in Spain but has worked with modders from all over the globe. As I’ve become more in tune with the modding world, I’d have to say Shuajota and R4zor, whose work earned him an opportunity to work directly with 2K, are the best I’ve seen.